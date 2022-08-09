In reprimanding police officer who failed to check warrant status before making an arrest, civilian board recommends new policy

Read full article on original website
Anthony Walker
2d ago
the police like to assume everyone they stop is automactly a criminal and they do not like to listen because they know the answer
Gregory Beasley
2d ago
This was an egregious violation of this mans rights based on a mere assumption from officers too lazy to be professional in their job and run a basic warrant check. To reduce these type of blatant abuses, Accountability is needed on all levels.
Bumpy Johnson
2d ago
I don't agree with the discipline the stop was valid these are issues with the court and who enters and takes out the warrants.
