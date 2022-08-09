ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In reprimanding police officer who failed to check warrant status before making an arrest, civilian board recommends new policy

By John H. Tucker, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Anthony Walker
2d ago

the police like to assume everyone they stop is automactly a criminal and they do not like to listen because they know the answer

Gregory Beasley
2d ago

This was an egregious violation of this mans rights based on a mere assumption from officers too lazy to be professional in their job and run a basic warrant check. To reduce these type of blatant abuses, Accountability is needed on all levels.

Bumpy Johnson
2d ago

I don't agree with the discipline the stop was valid these are issues with the court and who enters and takes out the warrants.

