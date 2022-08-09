Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Increased accidents and crimes at Sturgis rally compared to last year
Several categories of accidents and crimes are up at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, including drug arrests, DUIs and fatalities. There are three fatal accidents so far this year, according to a report from the Highway Patrol covering Aug. 6-11. There was one fatality at this point in the rally last year.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City crash ends with car upside down
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City found a car crashed upside down after hitting a tree Wednesday night. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash happened in the 3600 block of West Chicago Street and the intersection of Platt Street. Police arrested 34-year-old Jenna Gitzke, of Rapid City, for reckless driving.
brookingsradio.com
Arrests up at Sturgis Motorcycle rally
The annual Sturgis Motocycle Rally is under way in the Black Hills. So far, authorities reporte two traffic fatalities connected to the event. Through Monday, the South Dakota Department of Public safety has reported 45 DUI arrests at the rally — up about a dozen from last year. Drug arrests are up slightly.
KEVN
Arrests made following Sturgis Amber Alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday night an Amber Alert was issued in South Dakota concerning two Canadian children allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother and her companion. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says Benjamin Moore, Leah Potts and the two children were staying at the Glencoe CampResort when officers...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
KEVN
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
Semi drives into house near Sturgis, South Dakota
Authorities have released an image showing the wreckage left when a semi-trailer crashed into a house off a highway near Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened during the morning hours on a service road near mile marker 32 of Interstate 90. A...
kotatv.com
Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists to the city, along with their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says that vehicles are failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis police chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: DUIs up, 2 fatal crashes
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
newscenter1.tv
Five charged in February Rockyford homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five people have been indicted on federal charges following a February homicide on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. 27-year-old Tyson White Plume is charged with second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from a February 5, 2022 shooting that claimed the life of a juvenile female near Rockyford.
newscenter1.tv
One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
newscenter1.tv
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota
UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
KEVN
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jail time, probation for Spearfish man sentenced in assault case
DEADWOOD — A man who assaulted his girlfriend in an alcohol-related incident was sentenced Aug. 2 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Benjamin Robert Borneman, 42, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 2 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim on Jan. 30, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement Urge Caution With 400,000 Sturgis-Bound Bikers On Road
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Highway Patrol authorities are urging motorists to use extra caution this week as more than 400,000 bikers will pass through the state heading to Sturgis, South Dakota for the largest motorcycle rally in the world. Wrecks between animals and vehicles...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
Black Hills Pioneer
Eagle Butte man sentenced to 35 years for raping child
DEADWOOD — A man convicted of multiple counts of sexual contact with a child and first-degree rape of the same child by a Lawrence County jury in March received a lengthy prison sentence from 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 28. Vandon Joseph...
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
