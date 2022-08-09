UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”

MEADE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO