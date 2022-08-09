Read full article on original website
Related
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Lindsey Graham says same-sex marriage should be left to the states but pivots from question on interracial marriage
Sen. Lindsey Graham said the federal government shouldn't define marriage and that such questions were meant to distract from inflation and crime.
Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt
August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Christian nationalism comments to the 'American Taliban'
Rep. Adam Kinzinger has often called out his Republican colleagues for supporting Christian nationalism, comparing it to the "American Taliban."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
FBI’s Trump raid inadvertently revealed Mike Lee’s secret personal Twitter account and it’s a doozy
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is the more Donald Trump-like of the two senators in the state, the other being Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. But it's Lee who is up for reelection this year against former Republican Evan McMullin, who previously ran for president in Utah to try and deny Trump the electoral votes in 2016.
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview
Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire’s Son Drops $12 Million, Scrambles Race to Face Ron Johnson
For months, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes looked like a runaway candidate for the Democratic Senate nomination in the state, which would pit him against Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in November. A progressive star who’d already won a statewide election, Barnes has racked up endorsements from Majority Whip Jim Clyburn...
'Shocked': Gay senator confronted Rubio as he called bill 'stupid waste of time' in elevator
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told CNN that a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage was a “stupid waste of time” as he was walking into an elevator where Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), who is gay, was in. She talks to CNN’s Jake Tapper about her response.
TODAY.com
Former VP Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a ‘coward’ in new ad
Former Vice President Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a “coward” in a new TV ad in support of his daughter Liz Cheney’s re-election campaign. The ad comes as Cheney is in a hotly contested congressional race against Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman.Aug. 5, 2022.
At CPAC, Ted Cruz says Republicans ‘spend too much time preaching to the choir’
DALLAS — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in his remarks to a conservative conference in his home state that Republicans spend too much time preaching to the choir, all while he delivered a red-meat address to the attendees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Here Is Senator Mike Lee's Personal Twitter Account
"The haters can’t handle this frickin’ smoke" is the type of thing the GOP senator tweets.
GOP Sen. Tim Scott Claims Democrats Want Abortions Up To 52 Weeks
Human pregnancies last for about 40 weeks.
Comments / 0