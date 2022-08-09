Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
Kansas Places 56 Student-Athletes on Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2021-22 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team on Thursday, with a total of 469 student-athletes earning the honor. Kansas had 56 student-athletes on the list, which recognizes conference competitors who are new, including freshmen, at their respective league institution. Of the...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ KU Drops Exhibition Match to Arkansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell in their exhibition match to the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 6-0 on Wednesday night at Rock Chalk Park in front of a crowd of approximately 1,000 people. Arkansas scored three goals in the first half and three in the second half.
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Hosts Arkansas for Exhibition Match Wednesday
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer team will hit the pitch at Rock Chalk Park on Wednesday night for their first and only preseason exhibition match of the 2022 campaign. KU will face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. CT. Admission to Rock Chalk Park is free for the match. Fans attending Wednesday’s game will receive the official team poster.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Football Fall Camp Update No. 3
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kickoff for the 2022 Kansas football season is now just over three weeks away as the Jayhawks continue to use training camp to prepare for the second season of the Lance Leipold era. With the second week of fall camp has come practices in full pads,...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Kansas Volleyball 2022 Single-Game Tickets on Sale
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball single-game tickets for the 2022 season are now available for purchase to the public. To purchase single-game tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the ticketing page here. While single-game tickets are available, season tickets and group tickets will...
WIBW
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers from Fort Riley were welcomed home from a nearly year-long deployment to Europe as thousands honored them at Military Appreciation Day with Sporting KC. The Big Red One says soldiers from Fort Riley, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division,...
WIBW
COVID picture improves in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
kmaland.com
Northeast Kansas to host tractor cruise fundraiser for Angelman Syndrome Foundation
(Everest, Kan.) -- A tractor cruise fundraiser for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation will take place in Northeast Kansas this Labor Day Weekend. Keith Olsen of Everest, Kan., has been coordinating this annual event for nearly two decades; ever since Angelman syndrome affected his family directly. “I’ve been doing this cruise...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
WIBW
Salute our Heroes: Steele sisters become first rookie twins to graduate KHP Academy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping their dad in construction taught the Steele Twins the value of hard work. That hard work has now paid off. “Oh I love it,” said Saylor Steele. “It’s been exciting, I’ve gotten into so much stuff already and I love it. It has not calmed down and I hope it never does.”
kcur.org
Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
KCTV 5
A look at why gas prices are falling
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. Buck O’Neil’s...
Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
WIBW
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
