Toledo, OH

Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
Rock Co. fugitive chased down, caught in Ohio

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who escaped while being transported from Texas to the Rock Co. jail late last year has been captured again – this time in Ohio. The Toledo Police Department took Robert Johnson, Jr., into custody following a chase that ended when the 40-year-old suspect crashed his vehicle, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency

A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
BG man cited while allegedly under the influence, walking dog

A Bowling Green man who was possibly under the influence of drugs was taken to the hospital after falling down while walking his dog. On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received several 911 calls about an impaired subject with a dog in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle

A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
BG man cited in fatal motorcycle crash

The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited. Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
MSP: One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County

ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police say one man was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened in Lenawee County on Wednesday. MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to MSP, a...
Wheelin On The Rocks is Jeep Fest Ready

TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of Jeep Fest 2022 is only a few days away and Toledo has been buzzing with excitement for weeks. City officials said fest attendees are expected to drive up the economy with about $5 million in revenue based on the attendance goal of 70,000 from all 50 states this year.
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
