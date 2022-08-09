Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
TPD: Woman and minor receive gunshot injuries in central Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Aug. 7, 2022. Toledo police responded to shots fired on the 700 block of Turner Street in central Toledo on Wednesday afternoon at 4:26 p.m. While police were on the scene, a woman...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
TPD: Thursday night shooting in central Toledo under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Toledo on Thursday night. Police said one person was shot in an alley, but could not say how seriously the person was hurt or if any arrests have been made. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire just after...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. fugitive chased down, caught in Ohio
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who escaped while being transported from Texas to the Rock Co. jail late last year has been captured again – this time in Ohio. The Toledo Police Department took Robert Johnson, Jr., into custody following a chase that ended when the 40-year-old suspect crashed his vehicle, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
Chase on I-90 in Avon ends with crash
A chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol late Wednesday night on I-90 in Avon ended with a crash.
sent-trib.com
BG man cited while allegedly under the influence, walking dog
A Bowling Green man who was possibly under the influence of drugs was taken to the hospital after falling down while walking his dog. On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received several 911 calls about an impaired subject with a dog in the 700 block of South Main Street.
sent-trib.com
Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle
A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
sent-trib.com
BG man cited in fatal motorcycle crash
The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited. Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
13abc.com
MSP: One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County
ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police say one man was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened in Lenawee County on Wednesday. MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to MSP, a...
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.
13abc.com
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene. The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan. Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind...
Police discover man lying dead in the grass in North Baltimore
Police are investigating after a man was discovered lying dead in the grass in North Baltimore. It happened Thursday around 7am in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road.
Wheelin On The Rocks is Jeep Fest Ready
TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of Jeep Fest 2022 is only a few days away and Toledo has been buzzing with excitement for weeks. City officials said fest attendees are expected to drive up the economy with about $5 million in revenue based on the attendance goal of 70,000 from all 50 states this year.
WTOL-TV
US-24 East closed beyond Jewell Road; second semi fire Thursday morning
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — A second semi truck fire Thursday morning closed US-24 East beyond Jewell Road in Defiance County. The cause of the fire is not clear and it is unknown if there are any injuries. A separate semi truck fire occurred earlier this morning around 5 a.m....
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
MSP investigating after man electrocuted in Hillsdale County, woman hospitalized
A man has died and a woman is hospitalized after apparently coming into contact with a live downed power line in Hillsdale County Tuesday morning.
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
