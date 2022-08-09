ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Pollio: JCPS needs to ‘improve efficiency’ of school buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of classes of Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday went as smoothly as it could have, the district said. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said although there were transportation delays, transportation times for students were almost identical to last year’s first day and even a few minutes faster.
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
Bullitt County delays opening of brand new elementary school

Bullitt County Public Schools needs more bus drivers as 2022-23 school year looms. “We really would love to have 10 or 20 drivers,” BCPS Transportation Director David Phelps said Tuesday, the day before classes start for the 2022-23 school year. “… I would love to have six or eight tomorrow ready to go.”
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
New Bullitt County elementary school not ready for first day of school

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Old Mill Elementary building will not be ready for the start of the school year. It is still undergoing construction at this time. The school was originally supposed to be open at the start of the year and Bullitt East High School was going to absorb the original building.
7-year-old boy struck by vehicle near bus stop in Shelby Park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.
