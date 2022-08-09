Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Celina Approves Match Cost In Joint Sewer Project
The Celina board of Aldermen approved its $65,000 match for a sewer line project Tuesday night. A $500,000 grant will fund the work along with local funding from the city, county and Industrial Development Board. During discussion over the project, Alderman Winton Dillon expressed his concerns to UCDD which is facilitating the project.
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
newstalk941.com
Celina Aldermen Unaware With Who Installed Controversial Sign
The person or party behind a controversial sign regarding drugs in Celina remains unknown. The sign that has since been removed read “To drug dealers and dope heads, this is not Amsterdam, this is Celina Tennessee. We will put you in jail.” It was located on a Highlands Residential Services property without permission.
WSMV
Memorial sculpture for Cookeville tornado victims to be built at park
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bronze sculpture, aimed at memorializing the lives lost when an EF-4 tornado ripped through Cookeville, will be built at Dogwood Park, Mayor Ricky Shelton announced on Facebook. The tornado killed 19 people on March 3, 2020. Shelton said members of the Leadership Putnam Class of...
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
murfreesboro.com
What’s Being Built at 2925 South Church Street in Murfreesboro
Construction Update for 2925 South Church Street. For everyone who’s been asking what is being built on South Church St between the fire station and Dunkin’ Donuts, here you go!
Overton County News
Danner, Phipps end run on County Commission
Overton County Executive Ben Danner presided over his last Overton County Commission meeting Monday, Aug. 8 with no one from the County Clerk’s Office present to record the minutes and no one from the Sheriff’s Office to act as Sergeant at Arms. Minutes were kept by Budget Director...
wgnsradio.com
Home Prices have Greatly Increased in Murfreesboro as the Supply of Building Lots have Dropped
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The growth that Rutherford County has experienced has greatly increased home prices. The growth has also led to a lack of supply – that supply being lots to build new homes on…. Now, the cost of a new home is $500-thousand or more…. That was...
Construction worker rescued after falling 27 feet
A Williamson County construction worker continues to recover after falling into 27 feet into a construction hole early Monday morning.
WTVF
Crews working to fix air conditioning problems at Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon High School is battling issues with their air conditioning today. Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that a possible lightning strike near the high school is the cause of the sporadic electrical and HVAC issues. Wilson County Schools said that crews are actively working...
newstalk941.com
Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council
Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
newstalk941.com
Vote From Next Cookeville City Council Would Finalize Wheaton As Mayor
Laurin Wheaton was the top vote-getter in the Cookeville City Council elections, making her the prospective mayor. However, that does not make it official. Attorney Lane Moore said the top vote-earner becoming mayor is simply tradition. “That’s the way it’s been for a long time, but it’s not necessarily written...
WSMV
Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Water Quality Control Department Renews Letters Of Engagement
Cookeville’s Water Quality Control Department renewed its engagement letter for legal representation in two matters. Director Barry Turner said one matter centers on a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit and appeal. He said there have been questions about the legality of the treatment process known as “blending.”
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Putnam County Mugshots July 18 – August 4
Check out the Putnam County Mugshots from July 18 – August 4. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
Pair of tubers rescued in East Tennessee wilderness after 911 call
A "distraught" 911 call in Cumberland County led to the multiagency search and rescue of two people who had gotten lost and separated during a tubing trip over the weekend, according to the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency.
