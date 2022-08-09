ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

newstalk941.com

Celina Approves Match Cost In Joint Sewer Project

The Celina board of Aldermen approved its $65,000 match for a sewer line project Tuesday night. A $500,000 grant will fund the work along with local funding from the city, county and Industrial Development Board. During discussion over the project, Alderman Winton Dillon expressed his concerns to UCDD which is facilitating the project.
CELINA, TN
On Target News

Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed

At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
MANCHESTER, TN
newstalk941.com

Celina Aldermen Unaware With Who Installed Controversial Sign

The person or party behind a controversial sign regarding drugs in Celina remains unknown. The sign that has since been removed read “To drug dealers and dope heads, this is not Amsterdam, this is Celina Tennessee. We will put you in jail.” It was located on a Highlands Residential Services property without permission.
WSMV

Memorial sculpture for Cookeville tornado victims to be built at park

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bronze sculpture, aimed at memorializing the lives lost when an EF-4 tornado ripped through Cookeville, will be built at Dogwood Park, Mayor Ricky Shelton announced on Facebook. The tornado killed 19 people on March 3, 2020. Shelton said members of the Leadership Putnam Class of...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Overton County News

Danner, Phipps end run on County Commission

Overton County Executive Ben Danner presided over his last Overton County Commission meeting Monday, Aug. 8 with no one from the County Clerk’s Office present to record the minutes and no one from the Sheriff’s Office to act as Sergeant at Arms. Minutes were kept by Budget Director...
WTVF

Crews working to fix air conditioning problems at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon High School is battling issues with their air conditioning today. Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that a possible lightning strike near the high school is the cause of the sporadic electrical and HVAC issues. Wilson County Schools said that crews are actively working...
LEBANON, TN
newstalk941.com

Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council

Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
newstalk941.com

Vote From Next Cookeville City Council Would Finalize Wheaton As Mayor

Laurin Wheaton was the top vote-getter in the Cookeville City Council elections, making her the prospective mayor. However, that does not make it official. Attorney Lane Moore said the top vote-earner becoming mayor is simply tradition. “That’s the way it’s been for a long time, but it’s not necessarily written...
COOKEVILLE, TN
News Break
WSMV

Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
GALLATIN, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Water Quality Control Department Renews Letters Of Engagement

Cookeville’s Water Quality Control Department renewed its engagement letter for legal representation in two matters. Director Barry Turner said one matter centers on a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit and appeal. He said there have been questions about the legality of the treatment process known as “blending.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN

