Wilmington, NC

Shots Fired by LAPD, No One Hit | Wilmington

08.11.2022 | 12:45 AM | WILMINGTON – LAPD Harbor units put out a call for backup with shots fired at the intersection of Hawaiian Ave and F St. Three suspects were detained at the scene, with at least one possibly outstanding. There were no reports of injuries or anyone...
WECT

Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Jason McCoy has been sentenced to 73-100 months in prison for his role in a 2020 death. Per the DA’s office, in April 2020, McCoy was driving near Shallotte when he ran off the...
WECT

Man charged in fatal hit and run enters not guilty plea

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of causing a woman’s death when his car hit her apartment building last year has pleaded not guilty in the case. Walter Wade Ange, who is charged in the death of Kelley Prince on Dec. 4, 2021, appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Wednesday.
WECT

Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
cbs17

K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
WRAL News

Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child

Wilmington, N.C. — A man accused of impregnating a child was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison Wednesday. WECT reports Cory Scott Ross pleaded guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom to multiple charges, including statutory rape, statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to 397 to 536 months in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
WECT

Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive that engulfed a shed

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shamrock Drive in the afternoon of August 11, where responders found flames had enveloped a shed and threatened to spread to a house. Firefighters were able to contain and quickly put out the fire with assistance from Navassa,...
WECT

Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres

Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child. New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue responds to small fire at South Atlantic Services. New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a small fire caused by a chemical spill Wednesday at South Atlantic Services. Man charged in fatal...
columbuscountynews.com

Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System

Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
WECT

NHCSO reports phone outage

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down. The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:. (910) 798-4162. (910) 798-4111.
WECT

Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
