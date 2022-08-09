Read full article on original website
Four inmates charged for attempted murder after an inmate was beaten at Columbus County Jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The State Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged four inmates at Columbus County jail in connection to the investigation of a severe beating that hospitalized Joshua Johnson, another inmate. According to District Attorney Jon David, the inmates involved in the beating have been...
WECT
Columbus County deputies searching for pair suspected of robbing convenience store
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for the identities of two people suspected of robbing a convenience store as seen in surveillance footage. Per the CCSO, deputies were called by an alarm on August 11 to Tiger Mart #5 on 7371...
onscene.tv
Shots Fired by LAPD, No One Hit | Wilmington
08.11.2022 | 12:45 AM | WILMINGTON – LAPD Harbor units put out a call for backup with shots fired at the intersection of Hawaiian Ave and F St. Three suspects were detained at the scene, with at least one possibly outstanding. There were no reports of injuries or anyone...
WECT
Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Jason McCoy has been sentenced to 73-100 months in prison for his role in a 2020 death. Per the DA’s office, in April 2020, McCoy was driving near Shallotte when he ran off the...
WECT
Man charged in fatal hit and run enters not guilty plea
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of causing a woman’s death when his car hit her apartment building last year has pleaded not guilty in the case. Walter Wade Ange, who is charged in the death of Kelley Prince on Dec. 4, 2021, appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Wednesday.
WECT
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
cbs17
K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child
Wilmington, N.C. — A man accused of impregnating a child was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison Wednesday. WECT reports Cory Scott Ross pleaded guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom to multiple charges, including statutory rape, statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to 397 to 536 months in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive that engulfed a shed
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shamrock Drive in the afternoon of August 11, where responders found flames had enveloped a shed and threatened to spread to a house. Firefighters were able to contain and quickly put out the fire with assistance from Navassa,...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office returns stolen engine hoist, 2 arrested
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Aug. 7 in relation to a stolen engine hoist, per report. The sheriff’s office reports that the engine hoist was reported stolen from 701 Auto, LLC on Aug. 5. The hoist had previously been kept outside the garage.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Police stress importance of using golf cart seatbelts after two rollovers Wednesday
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Police in Oak Island say they had only responded to 11 low-speed vehicle incidents in the past 5 years through Wednesday, but that number quickly jumped to 13 in a matter of hours. Police responded to 2 rollovers involving golf carts within hours of...
WECT
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
columbuscountynews.com
Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System
Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County charter school teacher resigns after alleged shooting threat
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A teacher at a charter school in Brunswick County has resigned after an alleged threat by a student. “It’s crazy, the situation, the situation is crazy” is how 6th and 7th Grade Science Teacher, Alexis Crelin describes the situation that unfolded at Classical Charter Schools of Southport on Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New technology in a Columbus County town will help crack down on crime
Chadbourn, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Chadbourn is jumping on board with the idea of license plate cameras after seeing the positive affect in Elizabethtown and in close by South Carolina counties. The idea behind the cameras is to be able to track vehicles that go in and out...
NC woman nabbed on drug charges after car stopped by deputies
The woman was held on a $100,000 secured bond after marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car, deputies said.
foxwilmington.com
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked...
WECT
NHCSO reports phone outage
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down. The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:. (910) 798-4162. (910) 798-4111.
WECT
Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for driver of vehicle allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run collision with a bicyclist
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for help in locating a person they say fled the scene of a deadly accident involving a bicycle. On Saturday just after 10:00 pm, police say a vehicle hit a bicyclist along NC87 south of Tar Heel in Bladen County.
