Washington Examiner

Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs

The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
The Week

What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?

At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Ohio Capital Journal

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
bloomberglaw.com

Bill to Curb Medicare Advantage Lapses Wins House Panel’s OK

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill moved a step closer on Wednesday to requiring better transparency and more timely coverage decisions by Medicare managed care plans. In a markup hearing, the The House Ways and Means Committee adopted a chair’s amendment that tweaks the language of H.R. 8487, the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act. The bill now moves to the House floor for a full vote.
NBC News

Republicans block cap on insulin costs for many Americans from Democratic deal

Republican senators on Sunday voted down a cap on the price of insulin in the private market, removing it from Democrats' sweeping climate and economic package. Democrats had tried to preserve the provision to cap insulin costs at $35 for private insurers, but that vote failed 57-43, with seven Republicans voting with them to keep the insulin cost cap in the bill, three short of what was needed.
bloomberglaw.com

Haggling With Pharma: Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Explained

Provisions that would empower Medicare to negotiate some drug prices under the budget reconciliation bill are being marketed by Democrats as a landmark change that would lower drug costs for Americans across the country. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the provisions would save the Centers for Medicare &...
UPI News

Inflation pushes many Americans to cut back on healthcare

Inflation is putting Americans' health at risk, with nearly 2 in 5 struggling to pay for the care they need, according to a new West Health-Gallup poll. About 38% -- which translates to an estimated 98 million Americans -- said rising healthcare prices had caused them to skip treatments, delay buying prescription drugs or pay for their care by borrowing money or cutting back on driving, utilities or food in the past six months.
