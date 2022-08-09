Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs
The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?
At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
CNBC
1 in 5 insulin users on Medicare has ‘catastrophic’ drug spending, Yale finds. The Inflation Reduction Act may help
The Senate's Inflation Reduction Act comes with a big change to insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries. The bill, which also needs to be passed by the House, seeks to limit insulin costs to $35 per month for those on Medicare. But efforts to extend that change to patients covered by...
Why Insulin Price Cap for Private Insurers Won't Be in Reconciliation Bill
Americans pay about 10 times more for insulin than people in 32 other countries, according to a 2020 government survey.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why
Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling health-care costs cutting...
GOP strips insulin out-of-pocket cap from bill: ‘Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin’
The bill retains a $35 per month for out-of-pocket insulin co-pays under Medicare even through the GOP successfully removed the cap for private insurance.
How To Claim Stimulus Checks Before Deadline: Here Are The States Giving Out Up To $1,500 To Combat Inflation
In an effort to lessen the impact that decades-high inflation is having on household budgets, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that low-income families in the state will get checks worth $450 per child.
How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill
WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
CNBC
Mark Cuban’s pharmacy startup is actually making drugs less expensive. It's still working on solving the real problem
Mark Cuban's new online pharmacy promises steep discounts on hundreds of prescription drugs, and for the most part, it's delivering. The problem, experts say, is where it's still falling short. Cost Plus Drugs, which launched in January, offers more than 800 generic drugs that treat common diseases like cancer, dementia...
MedCity News
Most Medicare beneficiaries concerned about healthcare cost inflation, survey finds
About 95% of Medicare beneficiaries are anxious about inflation’s impact on healthcare costs, with 45% saying costs have already increased because of inflation, a recent survey by eHealth found. Santa Clara, California-based eHealth is a private online marketplace for health insurance. The survey collected responses online throughout July from...
bloomberglaw.com
Bill to Curb Medicare Advantage Lapses Wins House Panel’s OK
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill moved a step closer on Wednesday to requiring better transparency and more timely coverage decisions by Medicare managed care plans. In a markup hearing, the The House Ways and Means Committee adopted a chair’s amendment that tweaks the language of H.R. 8487, the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act. The bill now moves to the House floor for a full vote.
Republicans block cap on insulin costs for many Americans from Democratic deal
Republican senators on Sunday voted down a cap on the price of insulin in the private market, removing it from Democrats' sweeping climate and economic package. Democrats had tried to preserve the provision to cap insulin costs at $35 for private insurers, but that vote failed 57-43, with seven Republicans voting with them to keep the insulin cost cap in the bill, three short of what was needed.
FOXBusiness
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
bloomberglaw.com
Haggling With Pharma: Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Explained
Provisions that would empower Medicare to negotiate some drug prices under the budget reconciliation bill are being marketed by Democrats as a landmark change that would lower drug costs for Americans across the country. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the provisions would save the Centers for Medicare &...
Inflation pushes many Americans to cut back on healthcare
Inflation is putting Americans' health at risk, with nearly 2 in 5 struggling to pay for the care they need, according to a new West Health-Gallup poll. About 38% -- which translates to an estimated 98 million Americans -- said rising healthcare prices had caused them to skip treatments, delay buying prescription drugs or pay for their care by borrowing money or cutting back on driving, utilities or food in the past six months.
Health care costs are so high that 98 million Americans say they’ve had to cut spending on food and gas
Surging living expenses are taking a toll on health care costs.
