KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a safe and smooth driveway. Only to get to run-off and overgrowth. What’s worse, this customer can’t make it up to her mailbox. After months of not being able to get the job fixed, that’s when she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.
KYTV
Springfield investors turn long-term rentals into Airbnbs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Trying to rent a home can be just as difficult as buying one in this market. You’ll have to move fast if you are looking for a rental here in Springfield. “Now it has been just a free for all lately to where you could have...
KTTS
Traffic Impacts to be Expected in Lawrence County Amid Bridge Closure
(KTTS News) – The Missouri Route 96 bridge will close on August 15th. The bridge goes over Johnson Creek, just west of Halltown. The bridge was built in 1960 and is in deteriorating condition. Crews will demolish the existing bridge and beams, leaving the piers and foundation to be...
tncontentexchange.com
Ozark Run Scenic Byway proposal
Scenic Missouri is proposing the designation of a scenic byway across the Missouri Ozarks. The route will start in St. Louis, head south to the St. Francois Mountains, cross the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, head west past Bull Shoals Lake, and end near Branson. This 375-mile journey through small towns...
La Niña just won’t quit: What that means for Springfield’s fall weather
There's an 80% probability La Niña conditions persist between September and November, which will have an impact on fall weather around the country.
KYTV
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
sgfcitizen.org
Pickleball, coffee and cocktails: Can the Loose Goose save Grant & Grand?
It’s called the Loose Goose, and if it’s allowed to take flight, it will offer Springfield residents a place to go for food, coffee, cocktails, packaged liquor and a game of pickleball. The Springfield City Council spent about an hour debating a bill to rezone 1.47 acres of...
ksmu.org
Springfield adopts new 'compromise’ building code
New homes in Springfield will soon be required to meet more modern international energy-efficiency standards. Debra Hart is a Springfield developer. This week, she summarized some of the issues with construction standards that have been at play for years — just hours before Springfield City Council voted 8-to-zero to adopt the 2018 International Residential Building Code.
sgfcitizen.org
Tipping the scales: Springfield landfill filling up faster each year
Last year, for the first time since the local landfill opened in 1975, industries and individuals collectively threw away more than 1,000 tons of trash each day, on average. That is shortening the life of the landfill and adding urgency to improved programs for recycling food waste, paper and other materials — an estimated 70 percent of all garbage could be recycled.
KYTV
Feds order Springfield company to pay $1 million fine related to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced today, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a Missouri...
Recent Springfield flooding bringing issue back to surface
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Last week’s heavy rain is bringing the spotlight back to the issue of flooding in Springfield. That heavy rain caused parts around the city, like downtown, to flood quickly. City leaders said they continue to work on the problem, but it’s going to take more time and funding. However, projects are in the […]
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KTLO
Springfield company to pay $1M for federal embezzlement, bribery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. “Company owners and executives abused...
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire
CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]
thechronicle.news
Concrete truck stolen in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Workplace is asking anybody who sees an H&H concrete truck driving round Springfield to test the license plate as a result of it could be stolen. The truck was stolen in a single day Thursday into Friday from West Cherokee Avenue...
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
KYTV
Storms damage trees in the Ozarks Monday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More storms soaked Springfield and surrounding areas uprooting trees. The storms knocked down trees in the Cedarbrook Subdivision in Republic. One tree ripped down tree branches. The storms also downed power lines in Nixa and Branson. We have not heard of any injuries. To report a...
KYTV
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
