Springfield, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Ozark Run Scenic Byway proposal

Scenic Missouri is proposing the designation of a scenic byway across the Missouri Ozarks. The route will start in St. Louis, head south to the St. Francois Mountains, cross the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, head west past Bull Shoals Lake, and end near Branson. This 375-mile journey through small towns...
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
ksmu.org

Springfield adopts new 'compromise’ building code

New homes in Springfield will soon be required to meet more modern international energy-efficiency standards. Debra Hart is a Springfield developer. This week, she summarized some of the issues with construction standards that have been at play for years — just hours before Springfield City Council voted 8-to-zero to adopt the 2018 International Residential Building Code.
sgfcitizen.org

Tipping the scales: Springfield landfill filling up faster each year

Last year, for the first time since the local landfill opened in 1975, industries and individuals collectively threw away more than 1,000 tons of trash each day, on average. That is shortening the life of the landfill and adding urgency to improved programs for recycling food waste, paper and other materials — an estimated 70 percent of all garbage could be recycled.
KOLR10 News

Recent Springfield flooding bringing issue back to surface

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Last week’s heavy rain is bringing the spotlight back to the issue of flooding in Springfield. That heavy rain caused parts around the city, like downtown, to flood quickly.  City leaders said they continue to work on the problem, but it’s going to take more time and funding. However, projects are in the […]
Awesome 92.3

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KTLO

Springfield company to pay $1M for federal embezzlement, bribery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. “Company owners and executives abused...
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
KOLR10 News

SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire

CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]
thechronicle.news

Concrete truck stolen in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Workplace is asking anybody who sees an H&H concrete truck driving round Springfield to test the license plate as a result of it could be stolen. The truck was stolen in a single day Thursday into Friday from West Cherokee Avenue...
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
KYTV

Storms damage trees in the Ozarks Monday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More storms soaked Springfield and surrounding areas uprooting trees. The storms knocked down trees in the Cedarbrook Subdivision in Republic. One tree ripped down tree branches. The storms also downed power lines in Nixa and Branson. We have not heard of any injuries. To report a...
KYTV

Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
