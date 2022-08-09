ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Police: Woman robs man at gunpoint at Cobb shopping center

By , acicco
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Cobb County Police Department logo.

A Marietta woman was arrested Friday and charged with robbing a man at gunpoint at the Brookwood Square shopping center in south Cobb.

According to a warrant, Alana Watson approached Walkesie Butts at 3999 Austell Road, near Piedmont Urgent Care of Austell, Thursday at around 11:15 p.m. Watson, 35, reportedly pulled out a gun, showing it to Butts and demanding his money.

When Butts was discovered to have no money, Watson snatched his Apple AirPod headphones, fleeing the scene once officers arrived, according to the warrant.

Watson is charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault with intent to rob, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She is being held at the Cobb County Jail on a $9,000 bond.

Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

