Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Trump in bunker mode as Biden team invokes 'nation of laws' after Mar-a-Lago raid
A federal search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has sent shockwaves through the political world, prompting questions about the Department of Justice and FBI’s possible pursuit of evidence that could stop the former president from another bid for the White House.
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Mike Pence shares 'deep concern' over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" over the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
What We Know About The FBI Raid Of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Residence
Donald Trump left the White House over a year and a half ago, relocating to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. But even though the former president is out of the D.C. orbit, his name has continued to land in the headlines. Earlier this summer, a House committee held...
Fox News
Alyssa Farah Griffin frets FBI Trump raid could hand him the presidency
CNN commentator and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would have essentially handed former President Donald Trump the nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 if nothing "serious" comes of the Mar-a-Lago raid. "This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with...
Andrew Cuomo Demands Explanation for Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
Breaking with Democrat sentiment, the former New York governor warned that the move could jeopardize the legitimacy of future investigations.
Donald Trump to meet with House Republicans following FBI search of Mar-a-Lago home
Trump plans to dine with a dozen members of the House Republican Study Committee at his summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
The Big Lie review: Jonathan Lemire laments what Trump hath wrought
Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office but Donald Trump occupies prime space in America’s psyche. Mike Pence’s most senior aides have testified before a federal grand jury. An investigation by prosecutors in Georgia proceeds apace. In a high-stakes game of chicken, the message from the Department of Justice grows more ominous. Trump’s actions are reportedly under the microscope at the DoJ. He teases a re-election bid. Season two of the January 6 committee hearings beckons.
White House, DOJ and FBI silent on reason for raiding Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
The White House, Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI were all silent when asked Tuesday whether Americans deserve to know more about why former President Trump's residence was raided. "We did not have notice of the reported action and would refer you to the Justice Department for any additional information,"...
Donald Trump could stop release of FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. What will he do?
A motion asking a judge to unseal search warrant tied to FBI search of Donald Trump's home also opens the door for the former president to object.
Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge was to decide as soon as Friday whether to grant the Department of Justice’s request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was “substantial public interest in this matter,” and Trump backed the warrant’s “immediate” release. The decision on whether to unseal the records lay with U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the same judge who signed off on the search warrant. The Justice Department had until Friday afternoon to tell the judge whether Trump’s lawyers agree or disagree with the proposal to make it public. In messages posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents ... I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.” He continued to assail the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago as “unAmerican, unwarranted and unnecessary.” Trump himself has been given at least some of the records the government was seeking to unseal, but he and his lawyers have declined, so far, to make them public.
