San Angelo, TX

San Angelo business owner charged with hate crime

By Jeff Caldwell
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXNUZ_0hArzb2700

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo business owner was arrested on Monday morning and charged with assault months after a video capturing the incident went viral.

According to records filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Noelle Berryhill, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, August 8, 2022, and charged with assault (physical contact) because of bias or prejudice, a hate crime in Texas.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers arrested Berryhill at Texas Angels Boutique located at 113 East Concho Avenue.

A video that went viral shortly after the incident Berryhill is being charged for appears to show her verbally and physically assaulting an LGBT+ couple in the parking lot of the apartment complex where both parties live.

Since the video’s recording in April it has gone viral after being shared by Danesh, a popular TikTok user. The April incident and video were featured on Advocate.com and the publication has since released an updated story about the hate crime charges against Berryhill. On Tuesday, August 9th, the story was published in the Daily News in New York.

According to jail records, Berryhill was released on a $1000 bond shortly after her arrest on Monday.

