ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Biker hospitalized after crash

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Elkhart is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Sean Neff was riding along M-205 when he tried to pass a car on the left as the driver...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Crews respond to scrapyard fire at business on State Road 2

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple crews responded to a fire at a scrapyard at a business in St. Joseph County on Thursday morning. Crews were called to Weller Auto Parts in the 23000 block of State Road 2 around 9:35 this morning. 16 News Now is told that sparks started a fire while cutting parts for scrap. An employee attempted to put out the fire himself but was unsuccessful.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
South Bend, IN
Goshen, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, IN
Goshen, IN
Cars
Saint Joseph County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

Frances Avenue closed for repair

ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Vehicles#Beacon Health System#Monkeypox#The South Bend Clinic
WNDU

Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral

(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
GRANGER, IN
WANE-TV

Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Department of Health
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Driver on Meth Arrested

(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS, IN
WNDU

LaPorte County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing man

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in LaPorte County need your help finding a missing man. Brett A. Lawson, 38, was last seen on July 31 in the 3100 West block of Small Road in Center Township between 1 a.m. CDT and 2 a.m. CDT. Brett is 5′10″ and weighs...
22 WSBT

Competency evaluation granted to Cass County, Mich. active shooter suspect

New details in a Cass County active shooter investigation. WSBT has obtained exclusive body camera video capturing the arrest of 47-year-old Randy Kirk. Randy Kirk faces 14 charges including assault with intent to murder and assault to do bodily harm after police say he allegedly opened fire on an intersection in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Michigan City Shooting

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City shooting. 24-year-old Robert Kelly of Westville is charged with aggravated battery and other felony counts. In March, Kelly allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of Holliday Street. According to authorities, he went to a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Large fire at business on S.R. 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy