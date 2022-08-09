Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
Fox17
Biker hospitalized after crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Elkhart is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Sean Neff was riding along M-205 when he tried to pass a car on the left as the driver...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
WNDU
Crews respond to scrapyard fire at business on State Road 2
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple crews responded to a fire at a scrapyard at a business in St. Joseph County on Thursday morning. Crews were called to Weller Auto Parts in the 23000 block of State Road 2 around 9:35 this morning. 16 News Now is told that sparks started a fire while cutting parts for scrap. An employee attempted to put out the fire himself but was unsuccessful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
abc57.com
Frances Avenue closed for repair
ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
One person in critical condition following semi, motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash between a semi and motorcycle on M-66 Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office announced. At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area of M-66 and Bogen Road for the crash. According to the investigation, a 50-year-old Albion...
WNDU
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
WANE-TV
Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
abc57.com
Eastern Michigan resident found guilty of methamphetamine possession in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Mount Clemens, Michigan, resident was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office announced. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding 39-year-old Lisa Heise guilty. According to case documents, an officer with the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old out of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Trinity Martin out of South Bend. The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Martin, who is believed to have run away from her home on the morning of August 5. Martin ran...
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Driver on Meth Arrested
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
WNDU
LaPorte County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing man
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in LaPorte County need your help finding a missing man. Brett A. Lawson, 38, was last seen on July 31 in the 3100 West block of Small Road in Center Township between 1 a.m. CDT and 2 a.m. CDT. Brett is 5′10″ and weighs...
22 WSBT
Competency evaluation granted to Cass County, Mich. active shooter suspect
New details in a Cass County active shooter investigation. WSBT has obtained exclusive body camera video capturing the arrest of 47-year-old Randy Kirk. Randy Kirk faces 14 charges including assault with intent to murder and assault to do bodily harm after police say he allegedly opened fire on an intersection in Cass County.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Michigan City Shooting
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City shooting. 24-year-old Robert Kelly of Westville is charged with aggravated battery and other felony counts. In March, Kelly allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of Holliday Street. According to authorities, he went to a...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
abc57.com
Large fire at business on S.R. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
Fox17
Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries after Sturgis Twp. crash involving semi
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing with a semi in Sturgis Township Wednesday afternoon. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near M-66 and Bogen Road after 4 p.m. We’re told the 50-year-old Indiana man was riding south along...
Comments / 0