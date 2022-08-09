ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

5 Disc Golf courses in the area you need to check out

By Brandon Dawson
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

(WJBF) – Disc golf was invented in the early 1900’s and since it’s conception the sport has become very popular.

The outdoor activity that also goes by the name frisbee golf, that see’s players throwing a disc at a target, or basket, and it has similar rules to golf.

For some, getting a group together and playing a game of disc golf can be the perfect recipe for a fun afternoon.

The CSRA has a fair amount of disc golf courses to choose from. Here’s a list of some of the disc golf courses near you.

  1. Lake Olmstead Park

Lake Olmstead has it’s fair share of things to do, and if you aren’t enjoying time down by the lake, then you could definitely take in a game of disc golf. The park is open 24 hours.

2. Pendleton King Park

Pendleton King’s disc golf course takes players on a journey through the park. The 18 hole course has been around since 1989 and it got a redesign back in 2009. The park closes at 7pm.

3. Boyd Pond Park

This park ended up on our Aiken Hidden Gems list and one of the first things that stood out when we got there was the disc golf course. Definitely check this one out if you’re in the area. The park closes at 5pm.

4. Savannah River Keeper

You may the Savanah River Keeper for the work it does with keeping the river clean, but did you know that there’s also a disc golf course on the property? For their 20th anniversary they celebrated with a soft opening of their first disc golf course. The Savannah River Keeper is located at 328 Riverfront Dr, Augusta, GA 30901

5. Wildwood Park

Wild Wood Park has a beach, boating, camping, and of course, disc golf. Also, located at the park is the International Disc Golf Center. This place is considered a “must see” for enthusiasts of the sport. Check out the Disc Golf Hall of Fame while your there.

ALSO ON WJBF: Hidden gems of the Augusta area

These are just some of the disc golf courses in the area. Whether you’re a disc golf professional, or a first timer, be sure to check out these courses near you.

