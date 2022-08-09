ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski

According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat

St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman says they'll be guiding guests to different parts of the Granger Community Church parking lot based on whether they're joining the procession after the funeral service or if they're going elsewhere.
GRANGER, IN
95.3 MNC

Special election for Second Congressional District to take place November 8

The special election for the Second Congressional District will take place with the general election on Nov. 8. but who’s going to be on the ballot needs to be determined. Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer has called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members, on Aug. 20, to fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski

Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive […] The post Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

INDOT construction plans in Elkhart County

Indiana is planning to invest $250 million in Elkhart County road projects for the next five years. The Elkhart Truth reports that these investments planned will cover 55 miles of road improvements at $127-million, 31-bridge and culvert projects totaling $24-million, and $41-million for grade separation at railroad crossings via the Trax program.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

August Happenings In Downtown South Bend

Downtown South Bend plays host to some of our area's biggest and most lively events all year long, and they aren't slowing down, even for a moment, in August. Kylie Carter is joining us on HTL to talk about the great events happening this month downtown. For more information, you can call 574-282-1110, or go to DowntownSouthBend.com.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church

Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Goshen residents encouraged to fill out growth plan survey

GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen is encouraging residents to fill out a survey that will inform officials on how to approach development in the area. City officials are in the process of creating a growth plan that will give them, residents, and developers a tool to refer to when making decisions on what developments in the city should look like.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Frances Avenue closed for repair

ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral

(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
GRANGER, IN
WANE-TV

Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

County Plan Director Retiring After 45 Years

Dan Richard, who has been plan commission director for 45-plus years, is stepping down. Richard submitted his resignation at the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission’s meeting Wednesday. His letter stated he started and stopped such a letter many times in the last couple years. Not because he was anxious...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Problem Behavior House Now Empty

(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
LA PORTE, IN

