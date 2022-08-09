Read full article on original website
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
WNDU
Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
WNDU
Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
WNDU
Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat
95.3 MNC
Special election for Second Congressional District to take place November 8
The special election for the Second Congressional District will take place with the general election on Nov. 8. but who’s going to be on the ballot needs to be determined. Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer has called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members, on Aug. 20, to fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election.
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski
Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive […] The post Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
95.3 MNC
INDOT construction plans in Elkhart County
Indiana is planning to invest $250 million in Elkhart County road projects for the next five years. The Elkhart Truth reports that these investments planned will cover 55 miles of road improvements at $127-million, 31-bridge and culvert projects totaling $24-million, and $41-million for grade separation at railroad crossings via the Trax program.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
22 WSBT
August Happenings In Downtown South Bend
Downtown South Bend plays host to some of our area's biggest and most lively events all year long, and they aren't slowing down, even for a moment, in August. Kylie Carter is joining us on HTL to talk about the great events happening this month downtown. For more information, you can call 574-282-1110, or go to DowntownSouthBend.com.
abc57.com
South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
abc57.com
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church
Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
WNDU
Mayor Mueller calls bill proposing all mental health calls to SBFD ‘ignorant & reckless’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is calling out council members who authored a recently proposed bill Monday. “We believe it is premature and perhaps even reckless by the bill’s authors to put forth such statements that haven’t been confirmed by the investigation or other evidence,” Mueller said at a press conference.
abc57.com
Goshen residents encouraged to fill out growth plan survey
GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen is encouraging residents to fill out a survey that will inform officials on how to approach development in the area. City officials are in the process of creating a growth plan that will give them, residents, and developers a tool to refer to when making decisions on what developments in the city should look like.
abc57.com
Frances Avenue closed for repair
ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
WNDU
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
WANE-TV
Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Plan Director Retiring After 45 Years
Dan Richard, who has been plan commission director for 45-plus years, is stepping down. Richard submitted his resignation at the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission’s meeting Wednesday. His letter stated he started and stopped such a letter many times in the last couple years. Not because he was anxious...
hometownnewsnow.com
Problem Behavior House Now Empty
(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
