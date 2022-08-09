Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
Fox17
Biker hospitalized after crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Elkhart is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Sean Neff was riding along M-205 when he tried to pass a car on the left as the driver...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
WNDU
West Nile Virus found in Elkhart County mosquitoes
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department says adult mosquitoes collected by the Indiana Department of Health in mid-July have tested positive for West Nile Virus. West Nile Virus transmission tend to be higher in the late summer and early fall, so the potential exists for humans...
abc57.com
Eastern Michigan resident found guilty of methamphetamine possession in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Mount Clemens, Michigan, resident was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office announced. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding 39-year-old Lisa Heise guilty. According to case documents, an officer with the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department...
WNDU
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
abc57.com
One person in critical condition following semi, motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash between a semi and motorcycle on M-66 Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office announced. At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area of M-66 and Bogen Road for the crash. According to the investigation, a 50-year-old Albion...
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
22 WSBT
Competency evaluation granted to Cass County, Mich. active shooter suspect
New details in a Cass County active shooter investigation. WSBT has obtained exclusive body camera video capturing the arrest of 47-year-old Randy Kirk. Randy Kirk faces 14 charges including assault with intent to murder and assault to do bodily harm after police say he allegedly opened fire on an intersection in Cass County.
abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old out of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Trinity Martin out of South Bend. The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Martin, who is believed to have run away from her home on the morning of August 5. Martin ran...
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
WANE-TV
Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
WNDU
LaPorte County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing man
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in LaPorte County need your help finding a missing man. Brett A. Lawson, 38, was last seen on July 31 in the 3100 West block of Small Road in Center Township between 1 a.m. CDT and 2 a.m. CDT. Brett is 5′10″ and weighs...
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
Fox17
Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries after Sturgis Twp. crash involving semi
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing with a semi in Sturgis Township Wednesday afternoon. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near M-66 and Bogen Road after 4 p.m. We’re told the 50-year-old Indiana man was riding south along...
WISN
2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
