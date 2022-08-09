ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
New York City, NY
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
Richard F. Murney – August 7, 2022

Richard F. Murney, 65; of Oswego, NY passed suddenly Sunday, August 7th at his home. He was born in Waterloo, NY to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney He has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba...
Syracuse parking meters not working properly; plus, FBI searches Trump home (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 64. Early thunderstorm, then (finally) a bit cooler. Forecast. BORN ON HALLOWEEN, SHE LOVES HORROR BOOKS: The latest edition of our new series, “SyraQs,” features Selena Giampa. She’s the manager of Parthenon Books, Syracuse’s first downtown bookstore in nearly 30 years. A Henninger High School graduate and self-described “full-on bibliophile,” she recently talked with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard about her passion for books, her vision for the bookstore, and how a massage led her to Parthenon. (Dennis Nett photo)
