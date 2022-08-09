Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
localsyr.com
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
Axe: Jim Boeheim makes a plea to Syracuse fans to step up their NIL donation game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hearing Jim Boeheim ask Syracuse fans to donate money to a foundation is not a strange sound to the ears. Boeheim has devoted thousands of hours to charitable causes, including for his own Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities in Central New York.
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend
This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
iheartoswego.com
Richard F. Murney – August 7, 2022
Richard F. Murney, 65; of Oswego, NY passed suddenly Sunday, August 7th at his home. He was born in Waterloo, NY to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney He has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home
You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
How Football Legend Ernie Davis Left A Lasting Impact On Elmira, New York
Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love Syracuse sports. I've been a big fan of the Orange since I went to my first basketball game when the Orangemen took on Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas. It was the game that cheerleader Michelle Munn (from Sayre) fell and...
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
Hidden Gems of CNY: A tiny slice of Key West somewhere between Liverpool and Baldwinsville (video)
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
This Star From “The Office” Will Be In Syracuse, New York This Friday
I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever." And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not...
Syracuse parking meters not working properly; plus, FBI searches Trump home (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 64. Early thunderstorm, then (finally) a bit cooler. Forecast. BORN ON HALLOWEEN, SHE LOVES HORROR BOOKS: The latest edition of our new series, “SyraQs,” features Selena Giampa. She’s the manager of Parthenon Books, Syracuse’s first downtown bookstore in nearly 30 years. A Henninger High School graduate and self-described “full-on bibliophile,” she recently talked with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard about her passion for books, her vision for the bookstore, and how a massage led her to Parthenon. (Dennis Nett photo)
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0