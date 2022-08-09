Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana Bostongirl
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Spotted in Lakewood
Seen in the North Lake Drive area. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Another Frum Resident Sworn into the Lakewood Fire Department
Yitzchok Katz was sworn into Engine Co. 1. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Roth & Co. Renews Kollel Partnership In Memory of Surfside Victims Benny And Malky Weisz
Lakewood-based Roth & Co. held a special lunch at their Lakewood and Brooklyn offices to re-establish their Adopt a Kollel partnership in memory of their former employee Malky Weisz A”H, and husband Benny Z”L who perished in the Surfside building collapse. In an effort to keep the memories...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Today: 6:00-8:00 PM at Yeshiva K’Tana Lakewood: Free Deluxe Food boxes
Taking place behind 120 Second Street, Lakewood. Please enter from Monmouth, to 1st Street, to parking lot. The free deluxe 20-meal boxes (available to ALL) will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakewoodscoop.com
X-Ray Photos: Lakewood Boy Swallows Soda Can Tab
A Lakewood boy was miraculously not injured after mistakenly swallowing a metal soda can tab. The six-year-old boy was bending the tab back and forth – like all kids do – until it fell into the soda. But he later continued drinking the soda, not realizing it was inside his drink. The next thing he knew, he had swallowed the sharp metal tab.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Garbage
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to. Ty very much for this forum and your constant interest in the success of our town. I was walking outdoors for exercise a week ago...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Sudden Petirah of Reb Lazer Handlesman Z”L; Levaya and Kevurah in Lakewood [Watch Live 5:30 PM]
We regret to inform you of the sudden Petirah of Reb Lazer Handlesman Z”L. Reb Lazer Z”L was a longtime Rebbe at the Cheder in Los Angeles, and a renowned Talmid Chochom who sat and Learned much of the day. He was approximately 65 years old. Reb Lazer...
NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter
On Tuesday August 02, 2022 at 11pm, Officer J. Ganley arrived at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue southbound and Ocean Avenue for a motor vehicle crash. The crash occurred while vehicle was stopped at the traffic light and got rear ended. Driver Servando Hernandez-Mendez 31 years old of Toms River, NJ was arrested for DUI, charged and summonses were issued:
Lacey Hatches Chicken Ordinance
LACEY – Problems most fowl were discussed at a recent Township Committee meeting where an ordinance regarding chickens was hatched. “For the past several meetings we’ve had some residents come in regarding chickens but especially roosters and I spoke with Greg Myhre – the mayor of Stafford Township – and he mentioned their ordinance and I got a sample of it,” Township Clerk/Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said during the meeting.
thelakewoodscoop.com
AUDIO: Important Announcement from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer Regarding Night Out Against Crime Event
Many have inquired if tonight’s Night Out Against Crime event is taking place in light of the heat advisory. TLS reached out to Police Chief Greg Meyer regarding it, and the Chief provided the message below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood’s Red Square Gets New Look in Effort to Discourage Homelessness, Make Downtown More Attractive [PHOTOS]
In an effort to discourage homeless people from gathering and sleeping under the trees in Lakewood‘s Red (Town) Square, the Township has gotten rid of all the trees and cleaned up the area. Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles tells TLS many residents have been avoiding the downtown area due to...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Video leads to animal cruelty charges against city official
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a Wilkes-Barre city official after they say a video showed him “violently” attacking two dogs. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, they were called to the 200 block of South Main Street for a report of animal abuse. A witness told police that she recorded video of a […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
Tomchei Shabbos Summer Raffle Deadline is 1 Day Away!
The clock is ticking! If you haven’t gotten your tickets in the mega Tomchei Shabbos Summer Raffle NOW is your last chance!. Does a $15,000 grocery shopping spree sound like music to your ears? What about an all-inclusive vacation to Florida? Or how about a vacation with lodging to anywhere in the world? If you’re interested in one – or all! – you’ve got to get involved right now.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Exciting Giveaways at Tonight’s Lakewood Police National Night Out Event
The Lakewood Police Department is holding its annual Night Out event this evening at Lakewood Pine Park, 500 Country Club Drive, from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m. This exciting event gives Lakewood residents the opportunity to get to know our local police officers and first responders and say thank you for all they do for us.
thecoaster.net
Neptune Man Charged in Murder
A Neptune man has been charged with murder as a result of a stabbing incident that took place Sun., Aug. 7 in a residential area in the township, said Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a...
Comments / 0