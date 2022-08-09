ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEbaG_0hAry49I00

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person by a Legal Custodian, and 3 counts of Ill Treatment of Animals while David Eugene Baynard, 53, of Gaffney, and Bobbie Jo Baynard, 42, of Gaffney, have been charged with Child Abuse, Unlawful neglect of a Child or Helpless Person by a Legal Custodian.

ALSO ON WJBF: Georgia nurse practitioner sentenced to federal prison after illegal kickback conspiracy

According to the warrants, the child that died was medically fragile and continuously neglected, and authorities say that the child’s numerous doctors’ appointments were either cancelled or rescheduled with the last appointing taking place in the Fall of 2021 despite the protests from the physicians.

The warrant also states that the home in which the child lived was in deplorable conditions, filled with garbage, infested with roaches, and covered in animal urine and feces including the crib in which the child lived.

Authorities also say that during the search warrant of the home and property, one dog was found deceased, and all the other animals were severely malnourished, dehydrated, and infested with fleas and worms.

Authorities add that two more puppies were deemed beyond saving by a veterinarian and had to be euthanized.

According to SLED, Edward, David, and Bobbie Jo have been booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

ALSO ON WJBF: North Augusta man facing child sexual abuse material charges

Authorities say that David and Bobbie Jo Baynard are also facing related charged issues from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office back in April 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Police: ATF helps find 200+ pills, narcotics near Upstate school

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said an Upstate man is in custody after police, along with county deputies and ATF agents, conducted a large drug bust on Thursday. Officials said during the investigation at a home on Sumter Street in Greenwood, they found a large amount...
GREENWOOD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Gaffney, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
North Augusta, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobbie Jo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Abuse#Murder#Violent Crime
WJBF

Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell

The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
LOWELL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond

Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
ems1.com

S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site

FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy