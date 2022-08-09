SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person by a Legal Custodian, and 3 counts of Ill Treatment of Animals while David Eugene Baynard, 53, of Gaffney, and Bobbie Jo Baynard, 42, of Gaffney, have been charged with Child Abuse, Unlawful neglect of a Child or Helpless Person by a Legal Custodian.

According to the warrants, the child that died was medically fragile and continuously neglected, and authorities say that the child’s numerous doctors’ appointments were either cancelled or rescheduled with the last appointing taking place in the Fall of 2021 despite the protests from the physicians.

The warrant also states that the home in which the child lived was in deplorable conditions, filled with garbage, infested with roaches, and covered in animal urine and feces including the crib in which the child lived.

Authorities also say that during the search warrant of the home and property, one dog was found deceased, and all the other animals were severely malnourished, dehydrated, and infested with fleas and worms.

Authorities add that two more puppies were deemed beyond saving by a veterinarian and had to be euthanized.

According to SLED, Edward, David, and Bobbie Jo have been booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Authorities say that David and Bobbie Jo Baynard are also facing related charged issues from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office back in April 2022.

