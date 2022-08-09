Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Carousel Park temporarily closed for repairs
KINGSPORT — Carousel Park, the children’s playground located beside the Carousel Roundhouse, will be closed on Friday in order for crews to repair the rubberized surface of the play area. The playground will reopen for normal hours on Saturday. The carousel will not be affected by this work...
wvlt.tv
Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects
ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
New mural coming to downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights Middle purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools. The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary...
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel considers offering recycling services to residents
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is considering offering recycling services to its citizens. The BMA discussed the topic at its last meeting on July 28.
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
Virginia Energy: Emergencies declared after rain opens ‘void’ close to Pound homes
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Two emergencies have been declared in Pound after the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) discovered recent rains had opened up a “void” and washed out a road. A release from Virginia Energy states that “recent heavy rainfall caused issues with subsidence and drainage” from old coal mining operations, leading to […]
Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
Kingsport Times-News
Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda
WISE — Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's bicentennial celebration to be held at Netherland Inn
Kingsport’s bicentennial celebration will take place at the Netherland Inn on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public and will include reenactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and historical documents on display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the inn’s grounds and take a photograph with an authentic stagecoach.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning woes resolved
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure on Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees. However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping on Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski...
Kingsport Times-News
Fraternal Order of Police shifts location of annual car show
KINGSPORT — Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge No. 11 will hold its annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Fort Henry Mall. That’s a change to the event’s location after a two-decade run in downtown Kingsport, during which it was dubbed the Broad Street Cruise-in and Car Show.
Bristol, Va. City Council passes ordinance banning camping on public sidewalks, rights-of-way
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on public sidewalks and rights-of-way. The ordinance makes it “a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on any city-owned street, sidewalk, alley, or other public rights-of-way.” City leaders hope the measure […]
Kingsport Times-News
Off Leash Social: Business in full swing
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
Local school bus driver shortage causes route issues
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School systems are dealing with bus driver shortages and that’s having an impact on students and their families. “My granddaughter she’s been going to school for two weeks now, and she’s been on the bus for two days out of the two weeks,” grandparent Roy Arnold said. Arnold’s grandchildren are […]
