bizneworleans.com
Gambel Communications Names Melissa Hodgson Vice President
NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has named Melissa Hodgson vice president. Prior to joining Gambel, Hodgson led communication strategy for hospitals, insurance companies and organizations across a spectrum of industries, including healthcare, insurance, economic development, hospitality, and oil and gas. Most recently, she directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System.
2 Prominent Attorneys Named to Board of Tulane
NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane:. Kim Boyle and Michael D. Rubenstein have been named to the Board of Tulane, the university’s main governing body. The board members began their appointments on July 1. Boyle previously served on the Tulane board from 2009-2021 and was elected to an additional term. Rubenstein will serve as the new Tulane Alumni Association member of the board.
NAMI New Orleans Welcomes New Board Members
NEW ORLEANS – NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans has welcomed four new members to its board of directors. David Catherman is an advancement consultant based in New Orleans. Over the past 40 years, he has held institutional advancement positions within the academic field across the country. Local advancement positions have been with University of Holy Cross, Loyola University New Orleans, Mercy Hospital and Dillard University. He graduated with a BA from Eisenhower College of the Rochester Institute of Technology and attended Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
Philanthropy News: Second Harvest, Jefferson Ready Start and More
NEW ORLEANS — Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana has received a $25,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to expand food choices. Now in its second year, this national grant is focused on increasing access to a variety of nutritious foods by “addressing barriers that families face in their communities and enhancing their experience through choice.”
LSU Health New Orleans’ Laura Bonanno Named AAN Fellow
Laura S. Bonanno, professor of nursing and director of the nurse anesthesia program at LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, has been selected as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. She is the only nurse leader from Louisiana who will be inducted in the 2022 class of fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their “extraordinary contributions to improve health locally and globally” at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, taking place on Oct. 27-29 in Washington, DC.
Where Women Mean Business
The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South definitely puts its money where its mission is: its recently renovated office suite was designed by a woman, Angela O’Byrne of Perez Architects, and constructed by the woman-owned firm Colmex Construction. “Men can come in here,” said WBECS President and CEO Phala...
Construction of Loyola Chapel and Jesuit Center Begins
NEW ORLEANS — Construction has begun on the Chapel of St. Ignatius and the Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center. Due to be complete in fall 2023, the facility is designed to provide a “spiritual place at the heart of campus that is open and welcoming to all.”
Jared Florane Joins Ellie Rand Public Relations
NEW ORLEANS — Jared Florane has joined Ellie Rand Public Relations as a public relations coordinator. Florane graduated from Loyola University New Orleans in May with a BA in strategic communications. At Loyola, he was a member of Loyola’s PRSSA chapter’s 2022 Bateman competition team, as well as a member of the Donnelley Center for Nonprofit Communications. He will develop and execute PR tactics for the firm’s clientele, ensuring goals are met on time and within budget.
Ochsner, Tulane Collaboration Investigates Genes Mystery
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Researchers at Ochsner Health and Tulane University School of Medicine have identified the genes that become active in carotid arteries when plaque rupture causes a stroke. The work, published in Scientific Reports, was made possible by acquiring samples closer to the time of the stroke than previously possible. The results provide a picture of what the cells in the plaque are doing near the moment they induce a stroke.
Urban League Launches Inaugural Small Business Advisory Council
NEW ORLEANS — From the the Urban League of Louisiana:. The Urban League has announced the launch of its inaugural “Small Business Advisory Council.” The organization established the council as a strategic outreach and “voice of the community” mechanism to support its work in deploying the SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program in select cities across Louisiana. The council is designed to provide the Urban League with valuable insights on the community-specific business needs, challenges, opportunities and ecosystem gaps that exist within Louisiana’s most underserved communities.
Alexandra Tengo Named VP, Elaine Damico Senior Associate at Multistudio
NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Tengco has been named vice president at Multistudio, the evolution of Gould Evans, an impact-focused, multidisciplinary design practice that “embraces interconnectedness and celebrates collaborative possibility.” Elaine Damico has been promoted to senior associate.
JP Schools Announces Inaugural Cohort of Aspiring School Leaders
HARVEY, La. (press release) — Jefferson Parish Schools launched another program to support current educators as they advance in their career. JP Schools announced its inaugural class of the Aspiring Leaders Academy. These 22 educators will spend the next six months training to become school leaders in Louisiana’s largest school system.
Children’s Hospital Dedicates Restored ‘Hales Cottage’
NEW ORLEANS – From Children’s Hospital New Orleans:. This summer, Children’s Hospital unveiled the historic restoration of the Hales Cottage and dedicated the space in honor of longstanding hospital board member Dr. Stephen Hales and his wife Nancy. For more than four decades, the Hales have been generous supporters of the community and of Children’s Hospital. They provided a gift that helped support the restoration of the cottage, located on Children’s State Street campus.
N.O. 500 Survey: What’s Working and What Isn’t at NOLA Public Schools?
NEW ORLEANS — Teachers are organizing their classrooms, students are finishing up summer assignments and the entire New Orleans public school system is getting ready to start a “normal,” in-person year of learning. As part of her 100-day plan, new NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Avis Williams has...
Jefferson Community Youth Leadership Program Re-Launched
METAIRIE – The Jefferson Community Youth Leadership program presented by 1st Lake Properties is re-launching in September. The Jefferson Community Foundation, Jefferson Business Council and Jefferson Chamber of Commerce are partners in the endeavor. The mission of JCYL is to spark a lifelong commitment to leadership in Jefferson Parish....
Episode 113: Calvin Cooper’s New App Lets Anyone Invest in Real Estate
This week’s episode features Calvin Cooper, co-founder and CEO of Rhove, an SEC-qualified app that allows anyone to invest in commercial real estate for as little as $1 per share. Cooper said his mission is to expand access and opportunity for everyone to invest in and own their communities. A partnership with two local housing nonprofits is introducing the app to the New Orleans market.
New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute Welcomes New Board Members
New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has announced the appointment of seven new board members – all alumni of NORLI’s Regional Leadership Program – who represent the organization’s commitment to regionalism as a core tenet to the advancement of southeast Louisiana. “For 22 years, NORLI has identified...
Prytania Theatre Introduces ‘Discount Ticket Tuesdays’ at Canal Place
NEW ORLEANS — The Prytania Theatre is launching a new promotion titled “Discount Ticket Tuesdays.” Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, admission for all movies will be $6 at the theater’s Canal Place location. Get tickets online at www.ThePrytania.com.
Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff
COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.
Operation Restoration Celebrates Lab Assistant Program Graduates
NEW ORLEANS — From Operation Restoration:. A dozen women impacted by incarceration have achieved something many of them thought nearly impossible six weeks ago. That’s when they began an intensive Lab Assistant Rapid Reskilling Program to train as certified medical laboratory assistants. After successfully completing the rigorous training, the students, ages 18 to 57, receive certificates in a graduation ceremony on Aug. 5 at Union Bethel AME Church in Central City.
