Baytown, TX

fox26houston.com

Video: Lightning bolt causes massive house fire in Katy

KATY, Texas - Wednesday night's storms caused some serious issues for homeowners in Katy after a lightning bolt struck a home causing it to burst into flames. Video being shared in a neighborhood Facebook group shows the moments a massive lightning bolt struck a home on Murano Gardens Court near Clay road in Katy.
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland

Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
Eat Local: Don Agave Mexican Grill

Don Agave Mexican Grill, a newly opened Tex Mex restaurant in Spring, Texas is family owned and operated by four cousins: Ricardo Miranda, Jesus Miranda , Salvador Miranda, Rene Zuniga and their nephew Elvin Martínez. From the outside, it looks like another strip center Mexican restaurant. Yes, Don Agave...
Girls' Night Out show this Friday at The Red Brick Tavern in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- It’s Girls’ Night Out this Friday, August 12, as Texas Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year, Morgan Ashley, and 2020 Texas Songwriter of the Year finalist Kris Rogge Fisher take the stage at The Red Brick Tavern, located at 119 Simonton Street in Conroe, at 9:30pm.
