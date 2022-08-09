ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Some NYC vehicles get speed-limiting technology installed — but not the mayor’s

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced technology installation in some of the city’s fleet of vehicles on Thursday that have made speeding impossible. As of June 30, the intelligent speed assist technology has been installed in 50 of the city’s vehicles as part of an $80,000 pilot program that limits speeds based on an area’s speed limits, Adams said during a Brooklyn press conference.
Staten Island’s horse-riding days | Then and now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- We all remember the wonderful days of Clove Lakes Stables across from Clove Lakes Park as horses used the trails through park all the time. The horse community suffered a significant blow when the Clove Lake Stables was sold in 1985 to make way for housing. That was followed a few years later by the sale of nearby Sunnyside Farm and stables. Today, the stables’ property is filled with homes.
Flatbush block with 38 historic row houses may be landmarked

The Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to put a standout group of row houses in Flatbush on its calendar for consideration as a historic district called the Melrose Parkside Historic District. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the 38 single and...
As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds

As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop, a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city.  According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a […] The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST.
