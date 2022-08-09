Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
‘We didn’t ask for this,’ Staten Islanders speak out against NYC’s proposed bike lanes on Hylan Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials and South Shore community members have once again banned together in their opposition to the city Department of Transportation’s (DOT) proposed “road diet” project on Hylan Boulevard in Tottenville. More than 70 people packed into the CYO Center at...
Some NYC vehicles get speed-limiting technology installed — but not the mayor’s
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced technology installation in some of the city’s fleet of vehicles on Thursday that have made speeding impossible. As of June 30, the intelligent speed assist technology has been installed in 50 of the city’s vehicles as part of an $80,000 pilot program that limits speeds based on an area’s speed limits, Adams said during a Brooklyn press conference.
Department of Buildings finds illegal pool built on Williamsburg rooftop
The pool was found Tuesday at 737 Flushing Ave. It was not built to code and was ordered to be drained and removed that day, according to the department.
Good News: 100 volunteers restore 5K hiking trail at Clove Lakes Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Over two scorching days with the help of nearly than 100 volunteers, the 5K hiking trail at Clove Lakes Park was nearly 100% restored. The collaboration -- in addition to the physical labor and behind-the-scenes partnerships to get the trail restored – took a village.
Video shows Sanitation worker toss pail at parked car on Staten Island; DSNY calls interaction ‘unacceptable’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What began as a normal trash pickup evolved into a moment of anger as a city Sanitation Department (DSNY) employee threw a handle of a garbage pail toward a home before tossing the receptacle toward a parked car. Brian Boylan, a resident of Adelaide Avenue...
Staten Island residents report foul smell this summer. Here’s where experts believe it’s coming from.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A foul smell wafting through the air near Travis in recent weeks has caught the noses of some wary residents already fatigued from living near the borough’s now-closed landfills. “It smells like garbage. Like what, are we back to that again?”, mused Jennifer Kaya, a...
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Close to 1,700 homes in NYC experience power outages amid hot conditions
There were close to 1,700 outages across the city Wednesday as the hot weather continues to impact New York City communities. Con Edison says most of the outages are due to increased power usage.
MTA releases congestion pricing details, with fees that could be as high as $23 for drivers
A plan to implement a congestion pricing plan is slowly moving forward. Traffic could be reduced by as much as 20% as a result of congestion pricing, according to the MTA. [ more › ]
nypressnews.com
Fired NYC official says Homeless Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins tried to hide violations; Mayor Adams disagrees
The city’s commissioner for homeless services, Gary Jenkins, came under scrutiny on Thursday after texts emerged showing his former spokeswoman saying he had tried to hide violations of the city’s shelter laws from Mayor Adams and the public — a claim the mayor disputed. The spokeswoman, Julia...
15 Queens Electeds Call for Feasibility Study of Potential Train Line Through Central Queens
More than a dozen Queens elected officials have called on the city and state to fund a study that that would assess the viability of a new potential north-south train line in central Queens. The call comes from 15 electeds who support exploring the feasibility of a massive project dubbed...
NYC Council bill would ban landlords from checking tenants’ criminal history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of the New York City Council and housing-rights advocates renewed their push Thursday to end landlords’ ability to check their tenants’ criminal histories. Proposed legislation, known as the “Fair Chance for Housing Act,” failed in previous council iterations, but had 29 co-sponsors...
Staten Island’s horse-riding days | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- We all remember the wonderful days of Clove Lakes Stables across from Clove Lakes Park as horses used the trails through park all the time. The horse community suffered a significant blow when the Clove Lake Stables was sold in 1985 to make way for housing. That was followed a few years later by the sale of nearby Sunnyside Farm and stables. Today, the stables’ property is filled with homes.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Flatbush block with 38 historic row houses may be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to put a standout group of row houses in Flatbush on its calendar for consideration as a historic district called the Melrose Parkside Historic District. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the 38 single and...
NBC New York
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
Carriage horse falls to the ground in Manhattan on hot summer day
A New York City carriage horse fell to the ground in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday. The horse fell and was temporarily unable to get up near the intersection of 45th Street and 9th Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.
As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds
As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop, a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city. According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a […] The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST.
cityandstateny.com
Proposed Midtown shelter for asylum-seekers raises concerns about safety, size
An attorney for Legal Aid said New York City’s plan to house 600 asylum seekers in one single facility could be a violation of state regulations and create safety issues for migrants who are housed there. The city on Thursday put out a request for proposals to shelter operators...
Crime on Staten Island up 32%; two major categories down year-to-date, but shootings spike in July
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Despite alarming increases in nearly every category of crime on Staten Island and across New York City, the two most deadly infractions are actually down so far this year, according to the city’s most recent CompStat figures. Through the first week of August, police on...
4 Nassau beaches closed due to storm runoff
The beaches are expected to open at 7 a.m. Thursday unless the county deems the water samples unsafe once again.
