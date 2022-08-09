Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – Hey everyone!. If you thought Thursday was beautiful, wait until you step outside Friday morning. It will be borderline chilly, with temps in the low to mid-50s. Abundant sunshine fills the sky with temps climbing into the mid to upper 70s, topping out around 80 at Metro Airport. Northerly winds make for pleasant conditions and low humidity.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking weekend rain chances in Metro Detroit: What the models say
DETROIT – If you are a faithful reader of my weather articles, you know the past few days that I’ve commented about how the computer models have been in great disagreement in their handling the weekend weather pattern. Well, things are coming in a little better focus, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More comfortable air foreseen in Metro Detroit -- with some rain chances mixed in
DETROIT – Happy Wednesday!. Our Wednesday will be a fine summer day with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity and highs reaching the low-to-mid 80s. Wind will be light, and blow from the southwest at 4-8 mph. It will be mostly clear for most of tonight, then clouds will roll...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye, sticky weather: A break from the humidity on the way for Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Finally some relief from the humidity!. But it’s going to take a few hours to get the muggy weather out of Metro Detroit. A slow moving cold front should clear us by midnight, and that’s when the drier air will finally start to sink in. So a little sticky when you go to bed tonight, but by the time you wake up in the morning you will notice a huge difference in the humidity. Until the front get’s completely through tonight we could still see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up across the area. But by 10pm things should pretty much clear out leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cold fronts bring milder weather to Metro Detroit for several days
DETROIT – Clouds have been breaking up, and we’ll enjoy at least partial sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius) with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Naturally, that north wind will keep the northern Thumb cooler due to the wind off of Lake Huron.
August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes
August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
hourdetroit.com
12 Metro Detroit Festivals and Fairs to Round Out the Summer
Fight off the back-to-school blues at these metro Detroit festivals and fairs. From live music to livestock sales, there’s plenty of neighborhood happenings to scope out before the unofficial end of summer. Charivari Detroit Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance music festival honors the genre’s Detroit roots. Returning for...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DNR confirms invasive spotted lanternfly in Michigan; here's what you should do if you see one
State officials are concerned Michigan’s grape industry could be negatively impacted after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the invasive spotted lanternfly in Oakland County last week.
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
wcsx.com
Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America
The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Comments / 0