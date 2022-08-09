ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

DETROIT – Hey everyone!. If you thought Thursday was beautiful, wait until you step outside Friday morning. It will be borderline chilly, with temps in the low to mid-50s. Abundant sunshine fills the sky with temps climbing into the mid to upper 70s, topping out around 80 at Metro Airport. Northerly winds make for pleasant conditions and low humidity.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking weekend rain chances in Metro Detroit: What the models say

DETROIT – If you are a faithful reader of my weather articles, you know the past few days that I’ve commented about how the computer models have been in great disagreement in their handling the weekend weather pattern. Well, things are coming in a little better focus, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Goodbye, sticky weather: A break from the humidity on the way for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Finally some relief from the humidity!. But it’s going to take a few hours to get the muggy weather out of Metro Detroit. A slow moving cold front should clear us by midnight, and that’s when the drier air will finally start to sink in. So a little sticky when you go to bed tonight, but by the time you wake up in the morning you will notice a huge difference in the humidity. Until the front get’s completely through tonight we could still see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up across the area. But by 10pm things should pretty much clear out leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cold fronts bring milder weather to Metro Detroit for several days

DETROIT – Clouds have been breaking up, and we’ll enjoy at least partial sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius) with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Naturally, that north wind will keep the northern Thumb cooler due to the wind off of Lake Huron.
The Ann Arbor News

August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes

August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
#Metro Detroit#Fair Weather
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Metro Detroit Festivals and Fairs to Round Out the Summer

Fight off the back-to-school blues at these metro Detroit festivals and fairs. From live music to livestock sales, there’s plenty of neighborhood happenings to scope out before the unofficial end of summer. Charivari Detroit Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance music festival honors the genre’s Detroit roots. Returning for...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America

The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI

