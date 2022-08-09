DETROIT – Finally some relief from the humidity!. But it’s going to take a few hours to get the muggy weather out of Metro Detroit. A slow moving cold front should clear us by midnight, and that’s when the drier air will finally start to sink in. So a little sticky when you go to bed tonight, but by the time you wake up in the morning you will notice a huge difference in the humidity. Until the front get’s completely through tonight we could still see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up across the area. But by 10pm things should pretty much clear out leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO