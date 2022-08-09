ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 1-7

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Disorderly conduct, battery by a prisoner and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.

On Aug. 2, a deputy responded to a report of a yelling, 25-year-old Merrill man with a hammer at a residence on Taylor Street in the town of Merrill. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and a report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 3, one person was injured in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on Highway 17 north of Highway C in the town of Schley. The operator of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old male, was airlifted from the crash scene. The operator of the vehicle, a 59-year-old female, was uninjured.

On Aug. 4, a Lincoln County Jail prisoner was charged with battery by a prisoner after he began to batter corrections officers when an officer attempted to place the prisoner, a 25-year-old Merrill man, in restraints. Two corrections officers received minor injuries during the incident. The charges will be forwarded to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 4, two Texas men were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail after an altercation at an address on Brandenburg Avenue in the town of Scott. Charges for the men, one 44 years old, the other, 48, were sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 5, a 37-year-old Merrill man was arrested on charges of domestic disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail following a call about the man, who allegedly threw a 41-year-old Merrill female to the ground.

On Aug. 7, a 57-year-old Gleason man was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and transported to the Lincoln County Jail. A deputy had originally stopped the man’s vehicle on Highway C in the town of Schley for speeding and deviating from the lane of traffic.

During this week, there were two reported car deer crashes.

On Aug. 1, deputies cited a driver on Highway 17 for traveling 91 mph in a 55 mph zone. On Aug. 4, deputies cited a driver on Highway 51 for traveling 92 mph in a 65 mph zone. On Aug. 5, deputies cited a driver on Highway 51 for traveling 98 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

waupacanow.com

Suspect charged with 3 burglaries

Kevin J. Christianson, 37, Marion, is charged in Waupaca County with three counts of burglary, concealing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 15, 2021, Sgt. Bill Zeamer, with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a burglary complaint on Slough Road in Weyauwega. Among the items...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
ANTIGO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248

PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Possession After Routine Traffic Stop

A Marshfield man is facing possession charges after a routine traffic stop. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, during a routine traffic stop, an officer learned the driver, a 28-year-old Marshfield man, had several valid warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and the officer located several types of drugs in the man’s possession.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Vilas County rollover

A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Billeb apparent heir as Marathon County Sheriff

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb will likely succeed Scott Parks as the sheriff of Marathon County, after winning Tuesday’s primary unopposed. Parks, in July 2021, announced he would not seek another term and firmly supported his chief deputy in a Facebook post. “I did this because it is only fair...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Some Wausau parking violation fines to double

Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
onfocus.news

Missing Child in Hewitt

HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
HEWITT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano County bridge closed, deputies give detour

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Shawano County, Wisconsin, is closed for an undetermined amount of time. According to a post on the Facebook of the Shawano Sheriff’s Office, traffic will not be able to access the Shawano Creek Bridge on CTH HH starting August 8, 2022.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Dozens of Animals Rescued From Home in Hull

TOWN OF HULL, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly two dozen dogs and a cat from a home on Chokecherry Road in Hull Monday. The investigation started with a tip about unsafe living conditions for both people and animals at the home. Officers made an initial investigation, then called in members of the animal control enforcement team to have a look as well.
WausauPilot

Stevens Point kidnapping suspect arrested in Wausau

A suspect in a Stevens Point armed kidnapping and shooting was arrested Sunday in Wausau, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire. Officers were called to the 600 block of John’s Drive at 5:07 a.m. on Aug. 6 after a 911 report of a gunshot through an apartment floor. Witnesses told police a 24-year-old Wausau man kidnapped another man at gunpoint from the apartment when someone called 911 to report a gunshot through the floor of an apartment following a disturbance.
WSAW

Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
MINOCQUA, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
