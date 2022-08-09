Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
Times Gazette
AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service
The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
Ironton Tribune
Bad deal — People facing fines after haulers dump trash on side of the road
When it could end up with you facing jail time and fines because of the person you hired to do a job for you. That’s why Seth Summers, the enforcement officer for the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District, is warning people about using the services of people on Facebook Marketplace offering to haul off your trash at a low price.
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
WSAZ
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eighty people will lose their jobs due to the closure of a packaging company in Wurtland, according to company officials. Pregis Corporation officials said Friday that they intend to close the eastern Kentucky facility sometime in November. The company released the following statement:. “The regretful...
cartercountytimes.com
Grayson is Kentucky’s Newest Gig City
GRAYSON — Nearly 1,400 Grayson homes and businesses are now, for the first time, equipped for high-speed fiber internet, a result of a public–private partnership between the Grayson City Council and Kinetic. Grayson leaders and Kinetic representatives are participating in a ribbon-cutting celebration today to mark the milestone...
WSAZ
Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Times Gazette
Rebuilt McDonald’s is open
The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
Ironton Tribune
Spoljaric’s case headed to common pleas court
In a hearing that lasted around two minutes, Ironton Police officer Bradley Spoljaric’s case was sent from the Ironton Municipal Court to Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on Monday afternoon. Spoljaric appeared in his own clothes after making bond over the weekend. He was arrested by the Ironton Police...
Sailor sunk in Pearl Harbor to be buried in Ohio
Musician 1st Class Joseph W. "Hope" Hoffman of Chillicothe went down with the USS Oklahoma the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
WSAZ
Several people hit walking to county fair; one flown from the scene; driver arrested
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver was arrested Friday evening after hitting several people and parked cars near the Mason County Fair, according to the county Sheriff’s Department. At least one juvenile had to be flown from the scene, and several other juveniles and adults were injured. Their...
WSAZ
Water heater explodes; fire destroys home
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home. Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Jackson Co. battle structure fire
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A structure fire has closed a stretch of Beaver Pike in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the road was closed between Whaleytown and Cover Road. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested for Stealing Electricity From Neighbor by Extension Cord
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.
Ironton Tribune
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for missing hiker
HOCKING COUNTY. Ohio— Search and rescue teams, from multiple jurisdictions, joined in the hunt for a missing hiker. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has asked surrounding agencies for additional assistance in locating the individual. Shortly before 1:30 a.m, search teams from Ross County, including canine and drones, where...
