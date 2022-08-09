Read full article on original website
14news.com
City of Owensboro recognized as Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro announced Wednesday the city will be crowned the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World. The museum had formed a task force to bring the title to the annual host of ROMP Fest, which is held in Owensboro.
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
TODAY.com
The touching reason a little boy donated school supplies to kindergartners
An 8-year-old boy is honoring his late brother, who would have started kindergarten this week. Greyson Brooks, a third grader, recently delivered $350 worth of supplies to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro, Kentucky. He asked that the crayons, markers and writing paper be used by incoming kindergartners because that’s the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
14news.com
Beaver Dam receives grant to fund historical legacy project
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Beaver Dam received a $12,000 Community Challenge Grant from the AARP on Wednesday. City officials say that will fund their next historical legacy project, as well as help refurnish some of the town’s historic landmarks. They say as part of a...
Newburgh’s Prime Time Pub & Grill Opens a Second Location in Evansville
Prime Time Pub & Grill in Newburgh has opened a second location in Evansville. Prime Time Pub & Grill has been serving Newburgh for a few years now, they're known for their tasty wings, wraps, and apps. If you've never been, their chicken wrap with smokey ranch is to dieeeee for! So good!
One Kentucky Thrift Store Getting Community Ready To Go Back To School [PHOTOS]
Summer is all but gone and families are preparing to head back to school. One Kentucky Thrift Store is helping get everyone ready in a big way. The Common Good Community Store offers clothing, shoes, jewelry, household items, and more at rock-bottom prices. The money made goes directly back into the community. It is located inside Owensboro Christian Church at 2818 New Hartford Road.
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School
Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in the country of Colombia. But his love for languages has given...
WTVW
Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
SAVE MONEY: Double Your EBT Dollars at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market
Last Thursday, I visited the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market to broadcast alongside the Daviess County Diabetes Coalition. They were on site spreading the word about their mission to Prevent Type 2 in 2022- a concentrated effort to curb the incidence of Type 2 Diabetes here in Owensboro-Daviess County and across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Here’s How The American Red Cross Is Assisting Those Affected By Deadly Explosion in Evansville, Indiana
Wednesday, August 12, 2022, will be a day that residents of Evansville, Indiana will not soon forget. Around 1:00 P.M. Evansville Fire Units were dispatched to an explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. As the news updates came in, we know that 39 homes and businesses in...
wevv.com
Muhlenberg County Dispatch filling truck with donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
More efforts are being made in western Kentucky to help victims impacted by deadly flooding that recently hit eastern communities in the state. Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch says it's loading up a large white truck with donations to help support eastern Kentucky residents as they recover. Donations being accepted include...
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
TikTok-er, Toy Collector Drives 300 Miles to Kentucky and Hits the Jackpot [VIDEO]
There's a verse in I Corinthians about putting away childish things once you become an adult. But let's face it...toys are nostalgic, and we still pause a minute if we see something that catches our eyes, even if we have no intention of making a purchase. TOY COLLECTOR ALERT, DEAD...
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
DCPS delays the start of the school year again
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing. DCPS says district schools will be closed on […]
14news.com
Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district. Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them. “A lot of times those...
