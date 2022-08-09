Read full article on original website
The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 8-12-22
This hour we talk more about Governor Desantis announces a great idea for our School Teachers. Tom Brady is walking away from the Bucs for a few weeks to deal with some personal problems. Also a woman in Pinellas County under arrest for making bogus calls to 911. The CDC easing up the guidlines on Covid.
Reparations task force listening tour lays foundation for next steps
(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — Two months after the California Reparations Task Force released its initial report detailing the state’s history of slavery and the ongoing impact of race-based discrimination, the state has launched a series of listening sessions in order to receive community feedback on the legislation. On Friday,...
99-year-old mega matriarch welcomes 100th great-grandchild
(PENNSYLVANIA) — A Pennsylvania great-grandmother, who is an only child and almost became a nun, has 100 great- grandchildren. The mega matriarch, 99-year-old Marguerite Koller, just welcomed her 100th great-grandchild as she closes in on 100-years-old herself. Making the feat even more incredible, she almost became a nun before...
