American Rescue Plan Act Money Will Partially Fund “This Is Iowa Ballpark”

By Bennett Blake
 2 days ago
(Dyersville, IA) — Money from the American Rescue Plan Act will partially fund the “This is Iowa Ballpark” near Dyersville.

It’s a 50-million-dollar join project of Travel Dubuque and a new non-profit organization. Twelve-and-a-half-million will come through the Destination Iowa program. The “Field of Dreams” ball field featured in the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner is located a few miles outside of Dyersville.

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has committed five-million from the county’s federal pandemic money for the ballpark which could host baseball games, concerts, and other events.

DYERSVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Ballpark#Baseball Games#American#Travel Dubuque
Suspect Arrested Following Threat That Forced Clarke University Lockdown

(Dubuque, IA) — Dubuque police say a suspect has been taken into custody after a threat forced Clarke University to lockdown. Twenty-three-year-old Rashaud Cobert is a former student at the school. K-C-R-G/T-V reports he was arrested Monday in Darien, Illinois. Dispatchers received reports Sunday night of a post on social media threatening violent acts aimed at the university.
