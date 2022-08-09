American Rescue Plan Act Money Will Partially Fund “This Is Iowa Ballpark”

(Dyersville, IA) — Money from the American Rescue Plan Act will partially fund the “This is Iowa Ballpark” near Dyersville.

It’s a 50-million-dollar join project of Travel Dubuque and a new non-profit organization. Twelve-and-a-half-million will come through the Destination Iowa program. The “Field of Dreams” ball field featured in the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner is located a few miles outside of Dyersville.

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has committed five-million from the county’s federal pandemic money for the ballpark which could host baseball games, concerts, and other events.