Duke offensive lineman stuns teammates with his opera singing

By Tyler Lauletta
 2 days ago
Duke's Chance Lytle sings for his teammates.

  • Chance Lytle is a graduate transfer to Duke, where he's set to play offensive line this year.
  • Lytle already graduated from Colorado with a double major in music and vocal performance and psychology.
  • In a video the team posted, Lytle stunned his new teammates with an impressive opera performance.

College football season is right around the corner, and that means new teammates are getting to know each other.

At Duke, one of those new teammates is Chance Lytle , an offensive lineman joining the Blue Devils this year as a graduate transfer from Colorado.

Lytle is a big guy, standing 6-foot-7 and around 330 pounds, and comes to Duke with plenty of experience, having played regularly for the Buffaloes before an injury sidelined him in 2020.

He graduated from Colorado as a double major in music and vocal performance and psychology, and as a way of introducing himself to his new teammates, Lytle showed off just how much talent came with that training.

His teammates were thoroughly impressed.

Fans were also quick to embrace Lytle and his powerful voice.

Lytle played into the interest, and pointed new fans in the direction of his YouTube page so they could see more of his performances.

Duke's season kicks off its season on September 2 at home against the Temple Owls.

wfmynews2.com

My 2 Cents: Losing the celebrities you grew up with

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I'm feeling a little nostalgic. I'm sure you've heard the news that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 she had battled breast cancer multiple times and she died yesterday. It made me start thinking. You...
GREENSBORO, NC
