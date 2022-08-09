ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TMZ.com

Marshawn Lynch Had Missing, Flat Tires During DUI Arrest, Pics Show

Marshawn Lynch's car appeared undrivable by the time cops arrived and busted him for DUI on Tuesday ... with one tire completely missing, and at least one other flattened. TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of the 2020 Shelby GT500 cops believe Lynch was driving prior to his arrest ... showing the front-left wheel's rim resting on the pavement, with no tire in sight.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas

A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Suspected Dallas Airport Shooter Says She’s Chris Brown’s Wife

A woman who police say opened fire in a Dallas, Texas airport this week claims to be “God’s prophet” and also married to Chris Brown. Portia Odufuwa has reportedly given authorities the R&B star’s address more than once, saying she lived with him. The 37-year-old allegedly...
DALLAS, TX
Marshawn Lynch
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.  Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms. The arrest occurred...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI

