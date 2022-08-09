Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
High School Football Player Dies in Dad's Arms After NFL Star's Brother Allegedly Shoots Him
A suspect has been accused of murdering a Florida teen on Tuesday during an alleged drug deal gone bad in Little Havana. Online records confirm Demarcus Cook, 18, was arrested Wednesday on a single count of first-degree murder. According to Miami Police, 17-year-old Isaiah Hernandez was standing outside his home...
TMZ.com
Marshawn Lynch Had Missing, Flat Tires During DUI Arrest, Pics Show
Marshawn Lynch's car appeared undrivable by the time cops arrived and busted him for DUI on Tuesday ... with one tire completely missing, and at least one other flattened. TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of the 2020 Shelby GT500 cops believe Lynch was driving prior to his arrest ... showing the front-left wheel's rim resting on the pavement, with no tire in sight.
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
A Florida mom was allegedly shot to death in the backseat of an Uber by another passenger following a heated argument, authorities say. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPLG-TV, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was allegedly fatally shot by 24-year-old Natalia Harrell in Miami on Saturday. Harrell and Borcela...
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch
The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trina’s niece shot dead in Miami as family say rapper known as Baby Suga was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
THE niece of rapper Trina has died after being shot and killed in Miami as her family says she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time". The victim, whom relatives call Baby Suga, was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Miami. More to follow...For the latest news...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Popculture
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas
A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
thesource.com
Suspected Dallas Airport Shooter Says She’s Chris Brown’s Wife
A woman who police say opened fire in a Dallas, Texas airport this week claims to be “God’s prophet” and also married to Chris Brown. Portia Odufuwa has reportedly given authorities the R&B star’s address more than once, saying she lived with him. The 37-year-old allegedly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former NFL star Terrell Owens captures police response to 'Karen' confrontation
Retired football star Terrell Owens posted a video on Instagram showing a deputy’s response to a confrontation with a Florida neighbor, who he calls a "Karen." Owens said he was going to his mailbox when a woman started yelling at him for speeding.Aug. 5, 2022.
Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
People
Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police
"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms. The arrest occurred...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star
On July 19, Miles Bridges has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for several felonies. Bridges has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this year.
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Police Address Terrell Owens’s Heated Argument With Neighbor
The altercation made waves after the Hall of Famer posted a video to his personal Instagram account.
No charges expected in fatal dog attack
A tragic case of a woman attacked and killed by her dog is not expected to bring charges against anyone. 88-year-old Joan Cafflel was killed by the dog in her apartment near Arville and Pennwood Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested for Felony Marijuana Possession at Texas Airport
Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges while traveling in Texas, Us Weekly confirms. The basketball player, 32, was headed to Los Angeles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when TSA agents found a "sizeable" amount of marijuana inside of his backpack during a screening on Saturday, July 30, according to docs obtained […]
thecomeback.com
Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with three felonies after allegedly attacking girlfriend
NBA star forward Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets was supposed to make a lot of money this offseason but has thrown all of that way for a huge mistake that could cost him his entire career. Bridges is being charged with three felony counts of domestic violence and child...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
BET
‘We Forgive Her,’ Pregnant Victim’s Sister Says Of Accused Driver In Fatal LA Crash
The sister of the pregnant woman killed in a multi-car crash on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood has forgiven the driver accused of causing the tragic collision that took six lives and injured eight others. KTLA reports that devastated family members and their supporters gathered over...
Comments / 0