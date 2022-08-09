ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

How To Reconnect With An Estranged Family Member – Exclusive

By Erin Demmer
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lfb9_0hArwNKm00

As you may know from personal experience or from hearing a loved one's stories about their family disputes, getting along with family members isn't always easy. Sometimes life stresses get in the way and we argue with someone we love, which can leave us unsure of how to repair our relationship. If you have ever experienced a difficult familial conflict, you aren't alone. There are ways that you can begin to restore your relationship if you choose to do so, as well as ways that you can heal from an unhealthy relationship that may be unsafe to continue.

In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, Samantha Quigneaux, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) and national family program director at Newport Healthcare , shares in-depth information about what being estranged from a family member means and how someone can take steps to reconcile with their loved one. Quigneaux works with adolescents and adults who have experienced trauma and abuse , as well as individuals within the LGBTQ community .

Quigneaux shares that estrangement occurs when family members find themselves unable to communicate effectively or set boundaries in their relationship because of family tension and disagreements. "Family estrangement may be necessary when relationships are unsafe due to traumatic events or abuse. Other times, estrangement may be the result of an argument or misunderstanding," she explains.

Steps You Can Take To Reconnect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004bcc_0hArwNKm00

A period of self-reflection can be a valuable first step in reconciling with a family member you've disconnected from. Quigneaux shares that before reaching out to communicate, it's helpful to reflect on the reasons why you desire a reconnection and what contributed to the relationship tension in the first place. By reflecting on the initial disagreements, you can better understand what went wrong in your relationship. As your family member may accept or reject your invitation, it's also important to prepare for every possible outcome.

It can sometimes be difficult to put your thoughts into words. To prepare for communication, Quigneaux recommends that you can plan ahead by writing down what you'd like to say to your family member. If you're struggling with the prospect of reaching out for reconnection, you can ask a loved one in your life for guidance. "Ask for help from a trusted friend, safe family member, or your therapist ," she advises.

Once you feel prepared enough to reach out, "Proceed slowly and thoughtfully," suggests Quigneaux. "Your reasons for estrangement may be deeply emotional. Allow yourself time and grace to have difficult conversations." Regardless of the outcome, remember that reaching out to someone for reconciliation takes bravery and courage, and is something to be proud of in yourself.

What If Your Family Member Isn't Ready To Reconnect?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vr5Cn_0hArwNKm00

Feeling rejected by someone can be painful, especially when it's someone that you care deeply about. According to Healthline , rejection can actually activate the same areas of the brain that physical pain activates, and can stop us from taking potential risks altogether.

Quigneaux points out that when you reach out to an estranged family member, they may not always be ready or willing to reconnect. "Prepare for the possibility that a family member is not ready to reconnect, and how you will work through those feelings of loss and refusal," she says. This refusal to reconcile is a very real possibility, one that you must accept is not within your control. A family member's unwillingness to reconnect can bring up negative emotions inside of you that you will need to work through, such as deep feelings of loss or grief. "Understand that it is okay to acknowledge this pain and grieve this loss, perhaps yet again," Quigneaux shares.

If your invitation to reconnect isn't accepted with open arms, Quigneaux points out that you don't have to cope with the negative feelings alone. "Surround yourself with trusted and emotionally safe loved ones," she encourages. Spending time with friends can help, or you can cope by participating in a hobby or other social activity that brings you joy.

When Is Reconnection Not The Best Idea?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvG3a_0hArwNKm00

Sometimes, reuniting with an estranged family member can be more harmful than beneficial. "If you are estranged from a family member because they were physically, mentally, or emotionally abusive to you or posed a threat in your life, explore the root of the desire to reconnect," Quigneaux says. "It may be best to work through this estrangement and trauma with a therapist, rather than reconnect. This way you can come to a place of peace that may not include the estranged family member."

In other cases, it may simply not be the right time to reconnect. According to Quigneaux, "If you are not ready to accept and manage all the different possible scenarios of reconnection, more time to heal and process will be needed." Alternatively, it might not be the best time for your family member to reconnect with you, depending on their current life circumstances. "If you do have knowledge about their current state, consider if it is the right time," advises Quigneaux. She suggests that you look for signs that they have grown emotionally, as well as positive developments in their ability to have a healthy adult relationship.

You can find out more about Samantha Quigneaux by visiting the Newport Healthcare website.

Read this next: Serious Ways Toxic Relationships Can Do Damage To Your Body

Comments / 13

Deborah Schultz
1d ago

Sometimes it hit people very hard. I am 69. I have never heard my mother say she loves me. I am the oldest of 7. I try talking to my mom and she starts an argument and then hangs up on me. I have no idea what a mothers love really is. I have 5 kids and I love each one of them. And tell them as much as I can. How can a mother not love her child?

Reply
3
Lavada Cantrell
2d ago

I was critized for talking to my seat mate during my graduation. boyfriend mother made him break up with me. got married 2 years later but was not accepted into family at all. was never recognized as part of family. 55 years later they want to be friends on Facebook. not interested anymore.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Tracey Folly

Woman horrifies friends and family when she marries the twin brother of her late fiancé

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend was engaged to a young man who had a twin brother. Unfortunately, my friend's fiancé passed away in an accident before the wedding. My friend and her deceased fiancé's twin began spending time together, and they fell in love. Eventually, they married each other, much to the chagrin of both their friends and families.
psychologytoday.com

Five Ways Estrangement Does Lifelong Damage

Cutoffs can ripple through one's life and identity, producing a unique form of grief as the estranged mourn the living. The estranged often have a lingering difficulty adjusting to, accepting, and making sense of their losses. The estranged often suffer a loss of self-esteem and trust, which may play out...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Estrangement#Family Therapist#Newport Healthcare
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Abby Joseph

Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Tracey Folly

Woman tosses baby's Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal that husband's mistress gave her in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My cousin was married for ten years when she found out her husband had been cheating on her. She felt devastated. She felt like she had failed as a wife and she didn't know how she could ever trust him again. They talked about getting divorced, but in the end, they decided to try to work things out.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy