ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Defense Shines, Keenan Allen's Film Drawing Attention of Teammates and Other Notes From Day 11

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tb3xb_0hArw6Pg00

Observations and notes from the 11th day of Chargers training camp.

COSTA MESA – After Monday's day-off, the Chargers went with a non-padded practice for Day 11 of training camp. Among a noticeable absent voice at practice was head coach Brandon Staley. His youngest son, Grant, underwent toe surgery Tuesday morning to treat a fracture and possible infection. Staley spent the day with his family at the hospital waiting for the procedure to be completed.

As a result, the Chargers' coordinators ran practice for the day.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers' 11th training camp practice of the summer:

Highlights from 11-on-11s

Offense

  • On the second play of 11-on-11s, the offensive line generated a considerable hole for Isaiah Spiller, as he sprung for about 15 yards before being wrapped up.
  • The quarterbacks have continued to show their mobility throughout camp. On Sunday's scrimmage, Justin Herbert had a play down the right sideline in which he ran for 20-plus yards. On Tuesday, it was Chase Daniel, keeping it himself for a first down and more.
  • Keenan Allen had the magic working on crossers over the middle, picking up a pair of first downs. Allen and Herbert's chemistry hasn't missed a beat, looking to elevate their production one-step further from the 1,110-yard connection they formed a season ago.
  • The Chargers also worked in some end arounds finishing with non-quarterbacks making the pass.
  • Herbert had most of his success on Tuesday with short to intermediate passes. He attempted a deep shot to Josh Palmer on his final series, but came up empty with Nasir Adderley and JT Woods in coverage.

Defense

  • Herbert's first dropback of 11-on-11s came with an intended pass to Allen, but J.C. Jackson cut off the route and dropped what would've been an interception.
  • Alohi Gilman has looked particularly good diagnosing screens and rushing attempts the last two practices and he was at it again on Tuesday. Gilman ate up a designed screen against the second-team defense for a 2-yard loss.
  • Against the second-team offense, Brandon Fehoko came storming downhill, logging a 3-yard tackle for loss.
  • The defense looked to make a conscious effort of getting their hands up at the line of scrimmage as they batted down two passes – one by rookie Otito Ogbonnia, while the other I was not able to identify who made the play.
  • Ja'Sir Taylor hauled in an interception off Herbert when targeting Allen across the middle. The offense was working out of their own end, making it fairly easy for Taylor to run it back for the pick-six.
  • On the final play of 11-on-11s, Deane Leonard had a near-interception go off his hands on a deep throw down the sideline from Easton Stick.

Jamaree Salyer getting looks at right tackle

Jamaree Salyer, who's played almost exclusively at guard throughout OTAs and training camp, received some looks at right tackle on Tuesday. As a member of Georgia's National Championship squad, Salyer played left tackle but has been deemed a guard at the NFL level by draft experts, and the Chargers' staff has looked as if they agree with that sentiment based on how they've deployed him early on.

With the reps Salyer received on the right side, he fit right in without looking out of sorts. Chargers coaches and veteran players have raved about Salyer's pure ability and football intelligence since camp began, so perhaps they're taking a closer look at what he has to offer at right tackle, putting his versatility to the test.

Kicking and punting unit

The Chargers took another close look at their pair of kickers in camp and their punting operation.

Dustin Hopkins and James McCourt each attempted three field goals apiece in a simulated game-like setting, ranging from 33 yards, 43 yards and 51 yards out. The kickers went 6-for-6 during this portion of practice.

They also worked a large quantity of simulating what the punt team will look like. Punter JK Scott was connecting on 50-plus yard bombs with hang times that hovered around the 5.0 mark.

Kennan Allen's film drawing the attention of teammates

Keenan Allen, one of the game's best route runners, has teammates in the receiver room consuming his game film in bunches.

“He’s the best route runner in the league in my opinion," wide receiver DeAndre Carter said of Allen. "Every year since I’ve been in the league, I’ve pulled up his target tape at the end of the year and just watch him work.”

Carter and Allen have trained together the last four years during the offseason as they share the same receiver coach. Carter said following practice that he's been trying to steal moves from Allen for years, and now being apart of the same pass-catching group, he's able to see why Allen has been so successful for so many years.

And Carter isn't alone. Second-year receiver Josh Palmer is also glued to Allen's film. Palmer said he studies Allen on film everyday, going as far back to Allen's rookie season.

"I'm looking for how he gets off the ball, how he releases, his top of the route, his in between the route," Palmer said when explaining what he's looking for when studying his teammate. "It's pretty much unmatchable, so if I could get as close as possible and just add it to my game."

Derwin James' hold-in and other non-participants

The Chargers have reached Day 11 of training camp and Derwin James has yet to take a snap in practice as he awaits a new contract. Tuesday remained on par with how camp has been for James the last three weeks, partaking in the pre-practice walkthrough but remained on the sideline during individual and team drills.

The Chargers had a handful of players not partake in Tuesday's practice, including Drue Tranquill, Mike Williams, Khalil Mack, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, Tre' McKitty, Nick Niemann, Tevaughn Campbell, Mark Webb and Jason Moore.

Tranquill participated in the walkthrough, marking the first time he’s done so in a little over a week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens might have found No. 2 option they need in the backfield | COMMENTARY

The Ravens need a No. 2 running back to complement starter J.K. Dobbins in the early part of the regular season, and veteran Mike Davis got closer to filling that role with a strong effort in the team’s 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Throughout the first two weeks of training camp, the Ravens rotated Davis, fourth-year running ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision

The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham

The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

Antonio Brown tweets out quote from ... Antonio Brown, in what can only be described as the most Antonio Brown move ever

Judging by his off-season, it would appear as though Antonio Brown is done with football. If so, it would bring to an end one of the more chaotic careers in NFL history, one that began and thrived in Pittsburgh and ended, quite unceremoniously, with Brown ripping off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and running off the field at MetLife Stadium in Week 17 of 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Costa Mesa
NBC Sports

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results

NFL training camp is in full swing and preseason games are about to start, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner. If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.
NFL
FOX Sports

Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again

The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

6 Running Backs Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)

A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract

It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Offensive Player of the Year odds, best bets

Did you know that a quarterback has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player 14 of the past 15 seasons, but a QB was voted the Offensive Player of the Year only six times since 1996?. Make sense? It does when you consider the Offensive Player of the Year award...
NFL
NBC Sports

Aiyuk details aftermath from on-field conflict with Warner

SANTA CLARA — There haven’t been any more skirmishes between 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner, but that doesn’t mean either has backed down. The two players have kept their fierce competition at a fever pitch throughout training camp but have refrained from taking it past the whistle since coach Kyle Shanahan found it necessary to stop practice last week. Aiyuk sees it as a natural result of the competition level on the team.
NFL
NBC Sports

AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report

Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Preseason Week 1 Odds: Best Sports Betting Promos

The NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday night, with a brilliant game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants. No matter the quality of football on display, fans and sports bettors alike are excited for the return of NFL action. Check out the latest NFL preseason week 1 odds below and claim $1000's in free bets to kickstart your NFL betting this week.
NFL
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
131
Followers
458
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy