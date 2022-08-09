Chargers Training Camp Observations: Defense Shines, Keenan Allen's Film Drawing Attention of Teammates and Other Notes From Day 11

Observations and notes from the 11th day of Chargers training camp.

COSTA MESA – After Monday's day-off, the Chargers went with a non-padded practice for Day 11 of training camp. Among a noticeable absent voice at practice was head coach Brandon Staley. His youngest son, Grant, underwent toe surgery Tuesday morning to treat a fracture and possible infection. Staley spent the day with his family at the hospital waiting for the procedure to be completed.

As a result, the Chargers' coordinators ran practice for the day.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers' 11th training camp practice of the summer:

Highlights from 11-on-11s

Offense

On the second play of 11-on-11s, the offensive line generated a considerable hole for Isaiah Spiller, as he sprung for about 15 yards before being wrapped up.

The quarterbacks have continued to show their mobility throughout camp. On Sunday's scrimmage, Justin Herbert had a play down the right sideline in which he ran for 20-plus yards. On Tuesday, it was Chase Daniel, keeping it himself for a first down and more.

Keenan Allen had the magic working on crossers over the middle, picking up a pair of first downs. Allen and Herbert's chemistry hasn't missed a beat, looking to elevate their production one-step further from the 1,110-yard connection they formed a season ago.

The Chargers also worked in some end arounds finishing with non-quarterbacks making the pass.

Herbert had most of his success on Tuesday with short to intermediate passes. He attempted a deep shot to Josh Palmer on his final series, but came up empty with Nasir Adderley and JT Woods in coverage.

Defense

Herbert's first dropback of 11-on-11s came with an intended pass to Allen, but J.C. Jackson cut off the route and dropped what would've been an interception.

Alohi Gilman has looked particularly good diagnosing screens and rushing attempts the last two practices and he was at it again on Tuesday. Gilman ate up a designed screen against the second-team defense for a 2-yard loss.

Against the second-team offense, Brandon Fehoko came storming downhill, logging a 3-yard tackle for loss.

The defense looked to make a conscious effort of getting their hands up at the line of scrimmage as they batted down two passes – one by rookie Otito Ogbonnia, while the other I was not able to identify who made the play.

Ja'Sir Taylor hauled in an interception off Herbert when targeting Allen across the middle. The offense was working out of their own end, making it fairly easy for Taylor to run it back for the pick-six.

On the final play of 11-on-11s, Deane Leonard had a near-interception go off his hands on a deep throw down the sideline from Easton Stick.

Jamaree Salyer getting looks at right tackle

Jamaree Salyer, who's played almost exclusively at guard throughout OTAs and training camp, received some looks at right tackle on Tuesday. As a member of Georgia's National Championship squad, Salyer played left tackle but has been deemed a guard at the NFL level by draft experts, and the Chargers' staff has looked as if they agree with that sentiment based on how they've deployed him early on.

With the reps Salyer received on the right side, he fit right in without looking out of sorts. Chargers coaches and veteran players have raved about Salyer's pure ability and football intelligence since camp began, so perhaps they're taking a closer look at what he has to offer at right tackle, putting his versatility to the test.

Kicking and punting unit

The Chargers took another close look at their pair of kickers in camp and their punting operation.

Dustin Hopkins and James McCourt each attempted three field goals apiece in a simulated game-like setting, ranging from 33 yards, 43 yards and 51 yards out. The kickers went 6-for-6 during this portion of practice.

They also worked a large quantity of simulating what the punt team will look like. Punter JK Scott was connecting on 50-plus yard bombs with hang times that hovered around the 5.0 mark.

Kennan Allen's film drawing the attention of teammates

Keenan Allen, one of the game's best route runners, has teammates in the receiver room consuming his game film in bunches.

“He’s the best route runner in the league in my opinion," wide receiver DeAndre Carter said of Allen. "Every year since I’ve been in the league, I’ve pulled up his target tape at the end of the year and just watch him work.”

Carter and Allen have trained together the last four years during the offseason as they share the same receiver coach. Carter said following practice that he's been trying to steal moves from Allen for years, and now being apart of the same pass-catching group, he's able to see why Allen has been so successful for so many years.

And Carter isn't alone. Second-year receiver Josh Palmer is also glued to Allen's film. Palmer said he studies Allen on film everyday, going as far back to Allen's rookie season.

"I'm looking for how he gets off the ball, how he releases, his top of the route, his in between the route," Palmer said when explaining what he's looking for when studying his teammate. "It's pretty much unmatchable, so if I could get as close as possible and just add it to my game."

Derwin James' hold-in and other non-participants

The Chargers have reached Day 11 of training camp and Derwin James has yet to take a snap in practice as he awaits a new contract. Tuesday remained on par with how camp has been for James the last three weeks, partaking in the pre-practice walkthrough but remained on the sideline during individual and team drills.

The Chargers had a handful of players not partake in Tuesday's practice, including Drue Tranquill, Mike Williams, Khalil Mack, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, Tre' McKitty, Nick Niemann, Tevaughn Campbell, Mark Webb and Jason Moore.

Tranquill participated in the walkthrough, marking the first time he’s done so in a little over a week.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.