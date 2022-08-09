Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Who Shot Ahmaud Arbery Gets Life Sentence for Hate Crime
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in the...
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0