Fine Art in the open air at Levis Commons in Perrysburg
The 18th annual Levis Commons Fine Art Fair will take place on August 20th and 21st at the Town Center at Levis Commons in Perrysburg. The fair is organized by The Guild of Artists and Artisans and features over 100 jury-selected artists and artisans whose wares include jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber, and more.
Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum to Host Preserving the African American Legacy in Law Enforcement
Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum present a reception on Thursday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m. in promotion of Toledo Opera’s upcoming production of Blue, which chronicles the story of a modern-day black family whose father is a police officer. This event is made possible by the MacArthur Safety and Justice Challenge Grant.
Doc Watson’s: Hole in the wall turned local treasure
Nestled in the back corner of Foundation Park Plaza at 1515 South Byrne Rd. lies one of Toledo’s best kept secrets. Rich with family history and neon signs, Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods & Spirits has been welcoming visitors with friendly service, charming décor and a vast menu of food and drink for nearly three decades.
The Maumee Senior Center Expands Activities
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Senior Center is preparing for several more events this year – with many on the calendar for September. Fundraisers are a popular event on the MSC calendar, allowing the center to raise money for services while providing members with the chance to socialize.
Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission provides training, education
SMC: Cherry Street Mission Ministries partners with local educators and employers for providing training and education in the trade workforce. (Left to Right) Derrick Parker, Derrion Boyd, Kiara Houston, Michael Bartley, Jaquan Overbey, Chris Braswell. Six graduates of the Workforce Development Program, receiving certificates through the Automotive Oil Change Association. Image courtesy of Tami Norris.
St. Jude Dream Home | Toledo community support is among best in country; Another drawing
Today is the day! Lots of prizes are being given away, including the $550,000 Dream Home.
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!
WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion
In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
Mercy Health to host Back-to-School event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health, in collaboration with community partners, is hosting a Back-to-School event to help families get ready and excited for the school year. The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at 1707 Cherry St. Organizers says the event is designed to promote a successful start to the school year.
What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News
Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday
August 10, 2022 | Gemma Thompson (2019-2022) August 10, 2022 | Swanton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | John Opdycke (1951-2022) The annual Swanton...
Compassion Health Toledo hears from community on clinic replacing old Mott Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A meeting was held at the current Mott Branch Library on Monday to discuss the zoning plans for the old Mott Library at 1105 Dorr St in central Toledo. That building is currently under a residential zoning plan and the Compassion Health Clinic plans to shift it to a commercial zone.
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
2022 Jeep Fest guide and event schedule
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeeps never look better than on the streets of Toledo and Jeep enthusiasts are headed back to town Aug. 12-14 for the fifth Jeep Fest. Festivities begin Friday night and continue through Sunday afternoon and include the popular Jeep parade, off-road course and live music. Jeep...
Congratulations to the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Today is the day you've all been waiting for: it's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day!. If you reserved a ticket, you could be the winner of a new $550,000 dream home in Sylvania Township, plus other prizes!. PRIZES & WINNERS. $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card -...
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks. The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months. The chicks...
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry
Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected
PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
