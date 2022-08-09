Read full article on original website
1 dead in U.P. house fire
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead in a home that caught fire early Monday in Ishpeming Township, officials said. The home on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township was fully engulfed in flames when the local fire department responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, WLUC reports. They quickly got the blaze under control.
UPMATTERS
Suspect search continues in Menominee County for Wallace drive-by shootings
WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
WLUC
‘It is sad’: Dickinson County detective says meth, fentanyl cases are on the rise
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, law enforcement officers are seeing more than just meth in their communities. Det. Lt. Derek Dixon of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says officers mostly deal with two types of drugs. “The most common drugs that we see are the two...
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Marinette County barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
WLUC
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - UPDATE: On August 8 at approximately 5:00 p.m, law enforcement officers went to a home on the 1800 block of River Street in Niagara to arrest a man wanted on multiple felonies. According to the Niagara City Police Department, the suspect fled after seeing the officer...
wnmufm.org
Menominee Township man brandishes gun, barricades himself in house
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, MI— Police have provided additional details about an incident in Menominee Township last week. Thursday around 7:20 a.m. the Menominee County Sheriff's Office and Menominee City Police were dispatched to a home on a report of a domestic assault and the brandishing of a firearm. Officers learned a man armed with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the house after pointing it at another person.
