MLive

1 dead in U.P. house fire

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead in a home that caught fire early Monday in Ishpeming Township, officials said. The home on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township was fully engulfed in flames when the local fire department responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, WLUC reports. They quickly got the blaze under control.
UPMATTERS

Suspect search continues in Menominee County for Wallace drive-by shootings

WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
ironcountyreporter.com

IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults

By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Marinette County barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
wnmufm.org

Menominee Township man brandishes gun, barricades himself in house

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, MI— Police have provided additional details about an incident in Menominee Township last week. Thursday around 7:20 a.m. the Menominee County Sheriff's Office and Menominee City Police were dispatched to a home on a report of a domestic assault and the brandishing of a firearm. Officers learned a man armed with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the house after pointing it at another person.
