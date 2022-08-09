Read full article on original website
GV Wire
City Asked to Reimburse $1.4 Million Granite Park Loan After Default
The public costs to run Fresno’s Granite Park sports complex may soon increase by more than a million dollars. The city-owned recreation facility featuring multiple sports fields, batting cages, and concessions is leased to a nonprofit group to operate. One of the architects of the lease says because of COVID closures, the Central Valley Community Sports Foundation defaulted on a $1.4 million loan that paid for upgrades to the park.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford hires Brian Johnson as community relations manager
In an effort to address public concerns about transparency, the City of Hanford has hired Brian Johnson as its new community relations manager. Johnson's first day was Monday. City Manager Mario Cifuentez said that in early 2020, the City saw a need for a dedicated position to manage the City’s social media platforms and to develop a comprehensive plan for community outreach and messaging.
thesungazette.com
Dudley Ranch honored with 150-year award
A local cattle ranch in Tulare County was recently recognized by the California Agricultural Heritage Club for keeping its operations running for over 150 years. VISALIA— There are not many small farms left, in particular those who have a 151 year legacy to their name. But the local Dudley Ranch of Tulare County has been in operation for that long, and after years of long term dedication the ranch was recently recognized by the California Agricultural Heritage Club as a longstanding family farm.
sjvsun.com
Rural Calif. is helping reach Newsom’s green goals. Now, he wants an end-run around them.
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
GV Wire
Fresno Supervisors Send $720 Million Tax Hike Question to November Ballot
With almost no discussion, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday morning to put a sales tax measure to benefit Fresno State on the November ballot. Supervisor Steve Brandau, noting that he represents an “anti-tax” base, said he supported putting the measure on the ballot but emphasized he’s not indicating his support for the tax itself “at this time.”
thesungazette.com
Farmersville Unified Board selects Santa Ana administrator as new superintendent
FARMERSVILLE – After nearly months of searching, Farmersville Unified has landed on a successor to the recently retired Dr. Paul Sevillano. The Farmersville’s school board approved the contract with Dr. Sergio Chavez at their Aug. 9 meeting after much anticipation. Dr. Chavez, currently the director of EL/bilingual programs at Santa Ana Unified School District, will begin on Sept. 1.
thesungazette.com
Lake Success project promises to protect Porterville
PORTERVILLE – While the drought leaves the majority of the valley floor dry, Lake Success stands to hold 20,000 extra acre feet. The expansion project for Schafer Dam at Lake Success has entered its second phase, just months after completing the first phase that began in 2020. The $135 million project includes building a 10-foot tall ogee weir – a low concrete structure that helps control water flow by widening the dam’s spillway – and adds 20,000 acre feet of water storage.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County public safety appreciation luncheon held in Hanford
Public safety recognition was front and center Wednesday during the Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce at the civic auditorium in downtown Hanford. Members of every agency that serves Kings County in a public safety capacity were...
‘What is the rush?’: Voters want time to review Measure C
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors must make a final decision this week on whether the Measure C transportation tax renewal will be placed on the November ballot. On Monday, members of the community gathered to speak out against it. “We’ve asked them to wait, we’ve asked them to come up with a […]
KMJ
Groundbreaking on Tuesday in Downtown Fresno for New Hotel
FRESNO, CA (KMJ/FOX26) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held in downtown Fresno for a new hotel on Tuesday. Axis Hotel Group Inc. is building a Courtyard by Marriott at 808 M Street. This new addition will be the 7th hotel to the Axis Hotel Group portfolio. The hotel will...
moneyinc.com
20 Cities with the Worst Traffic in the U.S. in 2022
Traffic congestion is a widespread problem. The Federal Highway Administration says that it is possible to solve traffic congestion by building infrastructure, maintaining infrastructure, and making better use of infrastructure. Some cities do these things better than others. Simultaneously, some cities need to do these things better than others because they see more traffic for one reason or another. Generally speaking, the U.S. cities with the worst traffic are what most people would expect, though there are some surprises here and there.
KMPH.com
New rebate offers to pay residents cash for their lawns in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
KMPH.com
Marina on Lake Kaweah will have a new look by next spring
A huge windstorm back in late June demolished the docks at Kaweah Lake and they can't be repaired. In the weeks ahead Kaweah Marina will undergo a major makeover. All is calm on Kaweah Lake on a sunny Wednesday in Tulare County. Seven weeks ago the wind howled and tossed...
Fresno attorney to become first female Hmong judge in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is getting its first female Hmong judge. On Saturday, Governor Newsom appointed attorney Pahoua Lor to the Fresno County Superior Court. “I think I’ve been crying ever since,” the 42-year-old said. “I think it’s groundbreaking because it sends a message that we are here, we belong, it’s inclusive.” Lor has […]
viatravelers.com
12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California
Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
KMPH.com
Chickens are not allowed in most residential areas, says Clovis Animal Services
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Animal Services out of Clovis turned to the community this weekend to offer a quick PSA to those around town. According to Clovis Animal Services, a hen and rooster were spotted wandering about in a Clovis neighborhood and were collected to keep them safe. The...
Fresno Greek Fest announces new September dates
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 60th edition of the Fresno Greek Fest has moved to September. The St. George Greek Orthodox Church announced Thursday that their event filled with food, fun, and festivities will take place September 16-18 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 2219 North Orchard Street. The Fresno Greek Fest […]
Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
GV Wire
Back to School in Fresno and Clovis: What to Know on Masks, Schedules, Campus Changes
The first day of the new school year is rapidly approaching for Valley students and school staffers, and with the new year comes new starting times and bus schedules, a new Fresno elementary, and a new gym at a Fresno high school. Many people will be glad to hear that...
crimevoice.com
Kings County man reportedly abandons vehicle in road, tries to hitchhike away from deputies
A Kings County man was recently arrested after reportedly abandoning his vehicle in the road and attempting to hitchhike away from deputies. In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 6, deputies responded to the area of 16th and Jersey Avenues to investigate a report of a man — later identified as Richard Martinez — abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road.
