ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

REMINDER: Second annual Boulevard Park Block Party is this Saturday, Aug. 13

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08j33p_0hArvKeO00

REMINDER: The second annual Boulevard Park Block Party is set for this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

There will be food, music, vendors plus a bicycle rodeo, all happening in the Boulevard Park neighborhood at 1832 South 120th Street (map below).

You won’t want to miss the Paper Airplane Contest – all ages! Make your favorite fastest flying paper to win prizes for farthest flight and most accurate landing.

Music lineup will feature Boogie Boyz, Omega Band, BVP Allstars and more.

Thanks goes out to generous sponsors for this event, The Port of Seattle, Flight Path and The B-Town Blog.

Join in the community fun this Saturday – vendors will be there from Noon to 6 p.m., music and beer garden until 10 p.m.

“Celebrate the year of our local community supporting its local businesses as we climb out of the pandemic.”

ABOUT DISCOVER BURIEN

The Discover Burien Association is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation working on economic development, business recruitment & retention, education, promotion and marketing of the Burien community. We are a membership based organization, but do not limit our services to only members, we include the entire Burien business community. We work with Burien businesses to find solutions to their problems to help educate or direct to resources that are available. We also work as a liaison between businesses and city hall to help streamline issues. Membership and contributions are tax deductible. More info at https://www.discoverburien.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsoundmag.com

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement Opening This Weekend in Puyallup

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement is opening the doors to a new South Hill Mall location this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 52,000-square-foot space will include bowling, indoor games, food, and more, with private party rooms equipped with karaoke equipment planned for the future. Round 1’s latest Puyallup location marks the...
PUYALLUP, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”

37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Simply Soulful Opens New Central Area Location

After three years of negotiations, planning, and some setbacks due to COVID, Simply Soulful Café has found a new Central Area home and is preparing for its grand opening. Located on 23rd and Jackson, the new facility provides the community with a dining/meeting space that is double the capacity of their original location in Madison Valley. With an upstairs space designed for meetings and more seating, and a parking garage, Simply Soulful offers a comfortable space that allows people to unwind, socialize and fill their bellies at the same time. In addition, the new location provides an outdoor space which the owners, Barbara Collins and her daughter Lillian Rambus, plan to host outdoor events featuring local artists.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: Reggae, Fur, and a Renaissance Faire

Tacoma's Airport Tavern is hosting an outdoor reggae concert this weekend. Musicians J Boog, Rocky Sandova, and the Stay Grounded Band are performing Aug. 14 starting a 3 p.m. Buy tickets here or in person. Bustle at the Fur Trade Brigade. If you’ve ever wondered what a Hudson Bay Co....
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Government
Burien, WA
Society
iheart.com

Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!

This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp

SEATTLE — What was once a troubling homeless camp has been transformed into a community greenspace on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave. Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back. The tidy garden occupies the grassy area...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Local Life#Localevent#Omega Band#Bvp#Flight Path
westseattleblog.com

FOUND DOG: Black lab – August 9, 2022 5:20 pm

We found this Black Lab. It has a purple collar with a tag. The tag is old and scratched up. There is a house number of 4111 on it. And an area code starting with a 6. We found him on the corner of 26th Ave SW and SW Nevada Street. This is near Delridge Skatepark. The photos are attached.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Vintage Courtyard Condo Lives Like a Little House

The 1920s brought an apartment-building boom to Seattle, resulting in many of the gorgeous brick-clad apartments still standing today. Before single-family zoning spread to the vast majority of the city, developers like Frederick Anhalt specialized in luxury apartments that felt like houses—and courtyard housing, made up of small attached cottages facing a central courtyard, was a popular style. This tree-shaded, one-bedroom home is part of Rosina Court, a collection of nine Tudor-style homes on the Capitol Hill edge of the Central District built in 1928 and designed by architect William H. Whiteley.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
wsmag.net

A Day in Port Gamble

Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
PORT GAMBLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years

At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Luxury whiskey for sale at this swanky boutique in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Years before Glen McCallum and his wife Maxine opened their specialty spirits shop, McCallum & Sons Whiskey Company in downtown Tacoma, before Glen McCallum collected dozens of books on the subject of whiskey, and hundred of bottles, there was that first high end single malt whiskey: a $200 bottle of Glenmorangie Signet, a gift from Maxine's uncle.
TACOMA, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy