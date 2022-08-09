ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
PORTLAND, ME
Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand

PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed

GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
GORHAM, ME
Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March

The national average for a gallon of gas dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.99 as of Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and...
Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak

WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
Broken sewage lines wreak havoc on southern Maine communities

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sewage is wreaking havoc in Scarborough and Wells. Lines have broken in rivers and harbors that lead to the ocean and beaches. Scarborough’s sanitary district superintendent says a considerable amount of sewage seeped into the marsh. Crews worked throughout the night and the break was repaired...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
State investigates property changes along Sebago Lake shoreline

RAYMOND (WGME)-- Raymond town officials aren't the only ones taking action after unpermitted changes along the Sebago Lake shoreline. CBS13 has learned the state has its own investigation into a property owner and a contractor. State environmental officials issued a violation notice back in the fall. It was issued to...
Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
Volunteers make over 7,000 cookies ahead of St. Peter's Italian Bazaar

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland will be a welcome scent on Tuesday as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake.”. Volunteers are baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the...
Sea Dogs win third straight in thrilling fashion

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the third straight game, the Portland Sea Dogs were involved in some late-inning drama. The Sea Dogs trailed for much of the game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, but they managed to come back and win their third straight game, 6-5.
PORTLAND, ME
Supernova baseball team returns from Aruba

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Supernova baseball team is back from Aruba after an impressive performance both on and off the field. The Westbrook-based all-star baseball team beat the defending Aruba League summer champs, but more importantly, helped with many community service projects on the island, including painting neighboring houses, clearing away brush and debris and rehabbing some of the basketball courts which were in dire need of a makeover.
WESTBROOK, ME

