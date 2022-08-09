Read full article on original website
WPFO
'Significant' update expected in search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery
CONCORD, NH (WGME) -- The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it will provide an update on the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Harmony Montgomery Thursday. Fox25 in Boston reports the update is "significant." Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg will deliver a...
WPFO
New Hampshire AG's Office says Harmony Montgomery is dead, homicide investigation opened
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New Hampshire's attorney general now says a little girl missing since 2019 was murdered. Harmony Montgomery was five when she was last seen in either November or December of 2019. "Harmony is a sweet and innocent child who deserves to be brought home to her family and...
WPFO
Maine man charged with OUI after allegedly crashing into porch, retaining wall
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a porch and a retaining wall in Westbrook on Wednesday. According to police, 26-year-old Aja Suarez of Westbrook crashed into a porch and a retaining wall on Brown Street around 9 a.m. Suarez...
WPFO
Investigators searching for evidence in New Hampshire killings of mother, 2 children
CONCORD, N.H. (WGME) -- A new search for evidence is being conducted on Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield, New Hampshire. Law enforcement agencies will be searching for physical evidence near Route 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord,...
WPFO
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
WPFO
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
WPFO
Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
WPFO
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
WPFO
Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed
GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
WPFO
Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
WPFO
National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March
The national average for a gallon of gas dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.99 as of Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and...
WPFO
Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak
WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
WPFO
Broken sewage lines wreak havoc on southern Maine communities
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sewage is wreaking havoc in Scarborough and Wells. Lines have broken in rivers and harbors that lead to the ocean and beaches. Scarborough’s sanitary district superintendent says a considerable amount of sewage seeped into the marsh. Crews worked throughout the night and the break was repaired...
WPFO
State investigates property changes along Sebago Lake shoreline
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Raymond town officials aren't the only ones taking action after unpermitted changes along the Sebago Lake shoreline. CBS13 has learned the state has its own investigation into a property owner and a contractor. State environmental officials issued a violation notice back in the fall. It was issued to...
WPFO
Portland voters to decide whether to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
PORTLAND (WGME) – The minimum wage in Portland could be going up to $18 an hour if Portland voters approve a measure this fall. That would apply for all workers, including those who get tips. The Portland City Council has approved five citizen initiatives to go on the ballot.
WPFO
Portland planning board approves plan for $200 million development next to city hall
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to add hundreds of new condos, a hotel and retail space along Portland's Congress Street is moving forward. The city's planning board giving the project initial approval Tuesday night. The planning board voted unanimously to approve the project's master plan Tuesday night, and while more...
WPFO
Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
WPFO
Volunteers make over 7,000 cookies ahead of St. Peter's Italian Bazaar
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland will be a welcome scent on Tuesday as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake.”. Volunteers are baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the...
WPFO
Sea Dogs win third straight in thrilling fashion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the third straight game, the Portland Sea Dogs were involved in some late-inning drama. The Sea Dogs trailed for much of the game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, but they managed to come back and win their third straight game, 6-5.
WPFO
Supernova baseball team returns from Aruba
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Supernova baseball team is back from Aruba after an impressive performance both on and off the field. The Westbrook-based all-star baseball team beat the defending Aruba League summer champs, but more importantly, helped with many community service projects on the island, including painting neighboring houses, clearing away brush and debris and rehabbing some of the basketball courts which were in dire need of a makeover.
