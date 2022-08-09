ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, KS

Jones family continues long road to recovery

NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas

Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market

By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
Great Bend divers find handgun in lake

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas

RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms

A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11. Students return...
K-9 apprehends Salina man after pursuit in northern part of city

A pursuit through the northern part of the city ended early this morning when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who was then fleeing on foot. The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the car accelerated away from the scene and the officer began a pursuit of the car through parts of north Salina.
Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident

KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
Requested charges for Gypsum man include kidnapping, agg. battery

GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery after an incident Friday afternoon that ended in Park City. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Theodore Clovis Meadows, Jr., 46, of Gypsum, and a 35-year-old rural Saline County woman were at Meadows' residence in Gypsum Friday afternoon when Meadows said he wanted to go to Wichita. The woman said she didn't want to go, so Meadows allegedly told her that they should go to the pop machine in downtown Gypsum to get something to drink and discuss the trip. The woman agreed, but Meadows didn't stop his 2005 Ford F150 in downtown Gypsum and instead headed south to Canton.
Victim’s Note Tips Off Authorities for Help

A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.
Sedgwick County at high risk, brings back COVID dashboard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the third week the county has been in the category. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public, stay up to […]
