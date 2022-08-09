Read full article on original website
Jones family continues long road to recovery
NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
Four from NW. Kansas win lifetime fishing, hunting licenses
Residents of Phillipsburg, Russell, Hays and Scott City were all among the winners of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, the Kansas Lottery announced Thursday on its Facebook page. Cover image courtesy Pixabay.
Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas
Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
'We're here if they need it': Hutchinson coach organizes fundraiser for Nickerson family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE)- A Hutchinson High School softball coach and his family have organized a fundraiser for a Nickerson family whose lives were changed forever by a crash in Louisville, Kentucky last month. KAKE News has brought you updates on Coach Clayton Evans over the past year, and it's been...
New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market
By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
Great Bend divers find handgun in lake
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
$10K in oil field tubing stolen from Kansas lease
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft.
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas
RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
Zoo’s oldest resident — gone since 2009 — is finally back home. All 508 pounds of him.
Rocket the 90-year-old Aldabra tortoise and confirmed escape artist has been gone for 13 years.
Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms
A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11. Students return...
Physicians bring family medicine and specialty expertise to Great Bend
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend welcomes Anna Dagg, MD, and Thomas Dagg, MD, who will begin seeing patients Sept. 12. Both board-certified family medicine physicians will practice at St. Rose Medical Pavilion. Dr. Anna Dagg brings her experience to our growing obstetrics and gynecology team, providing...
K-9 apprehends Salina man after pursuit in northern part of city
A pursuit through the northern part of the city ended early this morning when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who was then fleeing on foot. The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the car accelerated away from the scene and the officer began a pursuit of the car through parts of north Salina.
Work begins to repair, replace damaged, broken docks in Sedgwick County Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after Eyewitness News aired a story discussing safety concerns about rundown and broken fishing docks at Sedgwick County Park, the county is acting. The docks deemed the most dangerous are getting ripped out as Sedgwick County says, ultimately, safety is its biggest concern. “After...
🎥 Demolition underway at Wendy's in Great Bend
Demolition was underway Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend. In early June, Wendy's announced the restaurant would be closed for a few months for a remodel.
Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident
KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
Finally, a replacement for the former Harley-Davidson dealership on West Kellogg
There’s another car dealership coming to West Kellogg, this time to the one-time Harley-Davidson building.
Requested charges for Gypsum man include kidnapping, agg. battery
GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery after an incident Friday afternoon that ended in Park City. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Theodore Clovis Meadows, Jr., 46, of Gypsum, and a 35-year-old rural Saline County woman were at Meadows' residence in Gypsum Friday afternoon when Meadows said he wanted to go to Wichita. The woman said she didn't want to go, so Meadows allegedly told her that they should go to the pop machine in downtown Gypsum to get something to drink and discuss the trip. The woman agreed, but Meadows didn't stop his 2005 Ford F150 in downtown Gypsum and instead headed south to Canton.
Victim’s Note Tips Off Authorities for Help
A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.
Sedgwick County at high risk, brings back COVID dashboard
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the third week the county has been in the category. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public, stay up to […]
