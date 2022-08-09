Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy

More than likely he would adapt just fine to living in the wild. Coyote are at least a hundred years from any semblance of “domestication,” and although most his life has been with humans, coyote and others are more intelligent and adaptable than many of my peers in the trade give them credit for. They won’t release him, though, and to transfer him is exceedingly unlikely. The best probable solution for him is funding and fast-tracking a suitable new enclosure - that Behlen is big enough for some chinchillas, but not one of these nomads. Unfrotunately, the unreasonable burdens of building codes, zoning, and other local ordnances may make such a thing equally as unlikely as release.
pretty sure a domesticated coyote would be torn to shreds if let loose with coyotes in Colorado
Turn this poor animal loose to live the life it was created to live. Not in a residential area, obviously, but in an unpopulated wooded area.This animal deserves to be set free🤎
