4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
WECT
President Morton’s salary at CFCC among highest in the state
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is digging deeper after trustees at Cape Fear Community College recently awarded President Jim Morton a $30,000 raise. It was his second 10% raise in less than two years, and brought his total salary to $322,584. Because the state salary cap limits Morton’s salary to $166,000, and any additional compensation must be paid by the county, the entirety of Morton’s newly awarded raise will be paid with local tax dollars.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County School Board votes to rename Topsail Elementary School
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Schools Board of Education has voted to change the name of Topsail Elementary School. A group of people in Pender County has been advocating for months has been advocating for months to change the name of Topsail Elementary School to Annandale School. Annandale was built in 1955 as an equalization school for Black students in first through eighth-grade. Its name was changed to Topsail Elementary in 1969.
WECT
Pender County Board of Education approves renaming of Topsail Elementary to Topsail-Annandale Elementary
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County School Board of Education unanimously approved to change the name of Topsail Elementary School to Topsail-Annandale Elementary School at its meeting on August 9. Topsail Elementary was previously named Annandale Elementary until 1969, and it was originally built as a school for Black...
United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County charter school teacher resigns after alleged shooting threat
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A teacher at a charter school in Brunswick County has resigned after an alleged threat by a student. “It’s crazy, the situation, the situation is crazy” is how 6th and 7th Grade Science Teacher, Alexis Crelin describes the situation that unfolded at Classical Charter Schools of Southport on Friday.
borderbelt.org
Bikes, buses and bypasses: Columbus County has a new vision for its transportation needs
Mark Bronski wants to ride his bike to work, like he used to before moving to southeastern North Carolina. But it wouldn’t be the safest way to get there. Drivers routinely ignore the 55 mph limit on the winding state highway that travels through the backroads of Columbus County, home to his family and business. There’s also no bike lane.
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before. The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
whqr.org
Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
foxwilmington.com
Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
WECT
A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
Crews work to put out fire spread across 2,000 acres in eastern NC
Holly Ridge, N.C. — A fire on Juniper Road in Pender County is estimated to have burned across 2,000 acres. The fire was caused by a lightning strike on Aug. 2, according to county officials. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 25% contained. Fire officials said that they...
wpde.com
First responders stress the importance of the Move Over Law after recent incidents
WLOS — In North Carolina, the state Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes, moving away from the stopped vehicles, when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights. NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Atwell and N.C. Department of Transportation Safety Patrolman, Roger Hawkins are speaking out...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Health Department is taking action to protect people from Monkey Pox
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– With Monkeypox now declared a national health emergency, New Hanover County is working diligently to reduce the chances of an outbreak happening here. The number of Monkeypox cases are rising daily. With that rise in numbers, comes a rise in misinformation about how it is spread. Some people seem to believe it can be contracted as easily as sharing the same blanket, but Epidemiologist Ian Appling assures us that this is only in rare instances.
WECT
Officials stress Move Over Law after crash involving emergency vehicle in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT and State Highway Patrol are stressing the need for drivers to change lanes when passing emergency vehicles indicated by flashing lights. This comes in the wake of crashes in Pender and Wake counties involving emergency vehicles with their lights on. In Pender County,...
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
columbuscountynews.com
Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System
Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
Swansboro mother looking to help people struggling with mental health
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – People of all ages across the country are battling mental illnesses and addiction. Here in Eastern North Carolina, one Swansboro woman hopes to break the stigma of discussing personal struggles. She also has plans to give those in need a safe haven where they’re accepted. Wendie Kidwell was the mother of […]
