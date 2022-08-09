Read full article on original website
Related
ForConstructionPros.com
On-Time & Under Budget: Optimize Project Success With BIM & Field Technologies
Today’s construction projects are more complicated than ever, and a project’s success relies heavily on its attention to detail and the coordination of various moving parts. With every small oversight or clash in the design process having a substantial impact on the overall schedule, it’s no wonder that over 80% of all construction projects run longer than anticipated. Reducing these delays is no easy feat, but with an accurate, constructible model, contractors everywhere are doing just that. By leveraging constructible building information model (BIM) data alongside field technologies like robotic total stations, 3D scanners, and mixed or augmented reality (AR), contractors are not only able to identify issues early but can improve the design and execution of the project in real time.
freightwaves.com
Drayage, e-commerce returns added to Stord’s supply chain software
The introduction of Stord One Commerce last month has opened new opportunities for customers of cloud-based flexible warehouse company Stord. On Thursday, the company announced several new additions to its vendor- and sales-channel agnostics Stord One Commerce platform, including drayage capabilities. The software and a recently announced partnership with Fresh...
Engadget
AT&T is using amphibious vehicles, drones and more to restore its network during disasters
In a nondescript warehouse outside of Atlanta, nestled among the office parks and chain restaurants that pepper suburban America, AT&T is preparing for catastrophe. This is one of the company's Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) sites, a place where a volunteer group of AT&T workers can test and train on equipment that can quickly spin up connectivity when a local office is destroyed.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Technologies like virtual reality and robotics could reduce the energy industry's carbon footprint and advance workers' skill sets
Oil-and-gas leaders are testing VR and AR to accurately pinpoint potential hazards and operate sites entirely with tablets.
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
Cleanwatts Presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005010/en/ Tommy Freeman comes to Cleanwatts from Alturus with nearly a decade of experience in the Clean Energy space. His expertise includes residential and commercial solar, energy efficiency, project finance, and developing community-wide electrification and efficiency programs. (Photo: Cleanwatts)
Virgin Mobile Terminates TRA in Connection with Acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corporation
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital Management ("Parallaxes"), the premier investment firm focused exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), is pleased to share a notable development in the market as Virgin Mobile USA, Inc. ("Virgin Mobile" or the "Company") previously terminated its TRA. Virgin Mobile disclosed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kalibrate Launches Competitive Insights Technology
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Kalibrate, the recognized authority in location intelligence software and consulting, has launched Competitive Insights, software that enables retailers to see a real-time view of consumer’s footfall traffic patterns at a given location. Built for retail, restaurant, retail health, hospitality, retail support (brokerage, REITS, etc) and shopping centers. Competitive Insights gives users information of when and how frequently customers interact with competitors’ locations versus their own locations, cross-shopping patterns, and where customers live to define an accurate trade area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005171/en/ Kalibrate’s Competitive Insights provides trade area insights to inform real estate and marketing decisions. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Improving communication content with technology helps retain drivers, office staff
Truck drivers are easily the most visible, and one of the most crucial, parts of the transportation industry. Freight simply wouldn’t move without them. But another part of the transportation workforce quietly helps keep shipments moving behind the scenes and is just as important: back-office staff. Office workers such...
Aderant Signs Deal to Acquire viGlobal, Adding Leading People Management Software Platform for Law Firms to Its Growing Product Family
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aderant, an industry leader of Business of Law and Practice of Law technology solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of viGlobal, which ranks number one amongst law firms, and is a leading provider of people management software in the professional services market. How law firms attract and manage their people directly correlates to how effectively they manage matters and service clients. Therefore, the viGlobal platform is a natural fit to join the growing Aderant product suite with the purpose of helping law firms run better businesses across-the-board.
Freight Platforms Show Buoyancy on Land, Sea and Air
The supply chain crisis is an intermodal struggle. Freight fights to reach its destination by land, sea and air. Part of the problem is stubborn resistance to digitization and automation. A very small percentage of transactions are conducted entirely online. Freightos, a global fright booking and payment platform, is expanding...
TechCrunch
SaaS startup Stimulus closes oversubscribed $2.5 million seed round
Tiffanie Stanard launched the company in 2017 with a focus on the supply chain, creating a product that provided establishments with the tools and data to choose, compare and form relationships with product suppliers and vendors. The result is a product that helps businesses cut costs by avoiding mismatched suppliers while introducing diverse vendors to companies that might have overlooked them.
freightwaves.com
DB Schenker taps Latam Cargo for dedicated South America air service
German logistics powerhouse DB Schenker has initiated its first trans-Atlantic air charter to Latin America with a Boeing 767 freighter operated by Latam Cargo, which last week added another aircraft to its fleet to expand service to Europe. The logistics arm of German national rail carrier Deutsche Bahn has an...
Farmers can save water with wireless technologies, but there are challenges – like transmitting data through mud
Water is the most essential resource for life, for both humans and the crops we consume. Around the world, agriculture accounts for 70% of all freshwater use. I study computers and information technology in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute and direct Purdue’s Environmental Networking Technology (ENT) Laboratory, where we tackle sustainability and environmental challenges with interdisciplinary research into the Agricultural Internet of Things, or Ag-IoT. The Internet of Things is a network of objects equipped with sensors so they can receive and transmit data via the internet. Examples include wearable fitness devices, smart home thermostats and self-driving cars. In agriculture, it involves...
TechCrunch
Amazon launches AWS Private 5G so companies can build their own 4G mobile networks
AWS first announced AWS Private 5G in early preview late last year, but it’s now officially available to AWS customers starting in its U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. East (N. Virginia), and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with plans to roll it out internationally “in the near future.”. But —...
Comments / 0