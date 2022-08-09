Read full article on original website
Iowa State University Issues Statement On Student's Death
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University has released a statement after the death of a student. A body was found at an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue yesterday (Wednesday). An Autopsy willb e performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. The individual's name has not been released. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
UPDATE: Ames Police Identify Person Found Dead in Local Apartment
(Ames, IA) -- Ames Police are identifying the person found dead at a local apartment complex. Police say 20 year-old Emma Timmer of Ames was found dead on her apartment balcony at 425 Welch Avenue. Timmer was a student at Iowa State University. The cause of her death has yet to be determined, and an autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. Ames Police say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Ames Police at (515)239-5133 or at their anonymous tip line at (515)239-5533. Anyone with information can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400 or through their website.
The Eagles Extend 2022 Tour, Add Stop in Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- Legendary rock band the Eagles is extending its Hotel California 2022 tour and adding a stop in Des Moines. They will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on November 17th at 8pm. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 19th. More information is available on the Iowa Events Center website.
Altoona's Adventureland Announcing Two New Rides
(Altoona, IA) -- Adventureland is announcing two new rides planned for next year. The Flying Viking and the Draken Falls water ride. Officials say the roller coaster will soar over, under and round the water ride. The new rides next year mark the 10th and 11th new attractions at the Altoona amusement park since it was purchased last year by Palace Entertainment.
