Read full article on original website
Related
Aunt of 21-year old man shot in Wright County says law enforcement needs to better understand mental health
21-year old Jordan Hansen was shot to death by Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies Sunday in Otsego, MN while having a mental health crisis. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says Hansen refused to cooperate while threatening them with a knife.
BCA: Man was 'running towards' deputy with knife before fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the names of the four law enforcement members who fired weapons in Otsego last weekend, which resulted in the death of 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. In a release Wednesday, the BCA provided more details of the police's version of events, stating that squad...
BCA identifies four deputies involved in Otsego shooting
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified all four officers involved in the Otsego shooting that killed 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen Sunday. Wright County deputies Patrick Mabusth, Mark Voss, Leland Wilkinson and Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins were identified in a statement from the Minnesota BCA Wednesday.
Man charged in fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged in connection to a fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting on Sunday night.Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charges say that officers were dispatched to the Artistry on 10th apartment building after a witness said they saw a man throwing a gun from a balcony onto the WCCO-TV rooftop below.Officers found Zaher in the lobby, who told them that his friend had been shot on the 13th floor. He appeared upset and had blood spatter on his hands, charges state. The victim was identified as 31-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter
A man has been charged with fatally shooting a downtown Minneapolis apartment resident and then throwing the alleged murder weapon on top of the WCCO-TV building. Mohamed Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis, has been charged with second-degree murder without intent and first-degree manslaughter for the killing of 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase
ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers. Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.
willmarradio.com
Judge stays prison sentence for Willmar man who stole car with child inside
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who stole a car with a child inside last winter will serve no prison time. In a plea agreement, charges of kidnapping and driving after revocation were dropped against 25-year-old Abdikani Ibrahim, and he was convicted on a motor vehicle theft charge. In court Thursday Judge Steven Wentzell sentenced Ibrahim to 42 months in prison, but stayed the sentence for 5 years and gave him 1 year in the Kandiyohi County Jail. However, 192 days were shaved off that sentence for time he has already served since the January 31st incident. And Wentzell said Ibrahim could be transferred to a residential treatment center when a bed is available, and he is eligible for work release. Ibrahim was fined $500, ordered to stay away from his victims, undergo a mental health program and register as a predatory offender.
Man killed in downtown Mpls. apartment shooting ID'd as Ahmed Elsaied
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have identified the man who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death has been ruled a homicide.Police arrested another man at the scene. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue. After the shooting, a gun was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building, which is next door to Artistry on 10th.MPD Public Information Officer Garret Parten says the relationship between the suspect and victim is not clear at this point, and there was no sign of forced entry in the apartment."There has to be a better way to settle disputes than pulling out a gun," Parten said.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park apartment shooting leaves casings in hallway: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Calls for shots fired in a Brooklyn Park apartment building led police to spent shell casings and damage to the hallway walls late Monday. According to police, officers responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North to reports of shots fired around 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 8.
bulletin-news.com
Motorist sentenced to 6 years in woman’s fatal hit-and-run on St. Paul’s East Side
On Wednesday, a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on St. Paul’s East Side last year and fled the scene was given a sentence of more than six years in jail. My Ger Vang, 34, was killed on December 20 while strolling close to the junction of Third Street and White Bear Avenue. Michael John Friend, 65, of St. Paul, admitted guilt to criminal vehicular murder in June.
Woman seriously hurt in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target
A woman is in a "potentially life threatening" condition after being shot outside of the downtown Minneapolis Target Wednesday evening. The Minneapolis Police Department said the incident happened at 5:45 p.m. in the area of S. 9th St. and Nicollet Mall, with officers arriving to find a woman in her mid-20s suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work
Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway...
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
Mother sues Walmart after child's death in parking lot
FRIDLEY, Minn. — A Coon Rapids woman is suing Walmart over a 2019 fire in the parking lot of the company's Fridley store that took the life of her 6-year-old daughter. Essie McKenzie alleges that Walmart's policy to allow RVs and other vehicles camp in their store parking lots led a California couple to stay overnight in August of 2019, and eventually use a hotplate that started McKenzie's van on fire with her two children sleeping inside. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, and says by allowing people to camp with no supervision, permit requirements or sanitation, Walmart has maintained dangerous conditions on store grounds.
Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crashing in Twin Cities
Minnesota Department of Transportation workers prepared to repair a damaged guardrail on Highway 36 in North St. Paul wound up finding a dead motorcyclist who had crashed hours earlier. According to the State Patrol, the MnDOT crew arrived at a guardrail on Hwy. 36 near McKnight Road just before 1...
Boy, 14, critical after accidental shooting at Minneapolis apartment
A 14-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition after being shot in what police are calling an "accidental" incident in Minneapolis. The incident happened in an apartment in the 1100 Block James Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with officers arriving to find the boy severely injured. He was...
Police: Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at three motorcyclists
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to an incident in which shots were fired at three motorcyclists in Anoka County Wednesday. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says at 1:47 p.m. deputies were called by motorcyclists who reported a driver of a BMW was shooting at them near Lexington Ave. NE and Constance Blvd NE in Ham Lake.
Bail set for three suspects charged with helping alleged MOA gunman
MINNEAPOLIS — A judicial officer set bail for the three defendants charged with helping an alleged gunman and his accomplice escape the Mall of America after firing shots in a store, while those two suspects remain on the run. Referee Lionel Norris set bail with conditions for Delyanie Arnold...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl and impregnating her. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez to 14 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in June. St....
Comments / 2