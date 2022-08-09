Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Tower of Fantasy is an anime-style MMO set on a stunning post-apocalyptic world
MMOs always come bearing a lot of promises - endless adventures in an ever-evolving shared world, friendships and rivalries with other players and guilds, and the freedom to play in a way that suits you. But while the best games in the genre know how to keep those promises, their extraordinary scale and ambition often comes at the cost of looking all that good.
Genshin Impact looks stunning as an anime in this Sumeru teaser
We can’t wait to visit Sumeru soon
ComicBook
Fuuto PI Shows Off Kamen Rider's Anime Transformation: Watch
Kamen Rider has made its official anime debut with Fuuto PI, and the newest episode of the series has finally unleashed the series' taken on Kamen Rider W's Henshin sequence! Toei's massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and part of that celebration resulted in the very first anime adaptation from the franchise as a whole. Adapting the official sequel manga series to Kamen Rider W, fans have finally gotten to see what a Kamen Rider anime could look like. And with the newest episode, we finally got a full transformation sequence!
Cult of the Lamb review
What is it? A game that puts the ‘cult’ into ‘cutlet’. Reviewed on GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8 GB RAM. At first, it looks like this is going to be a remarkably short game. Things start with you, as a cowering little lamb, being led to your death as a sacrifice. Within ten minutes however, you’ve already exacted violent revenge on your would-be murderers, and pledged your adorable allegiance to the mysterious being that returned you to the land of the living. You start a cult of your own; a cult where all the members are super-cute creatures.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
epicstream.com
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September
Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
All Spider-Man Remastered suits and how to unlock them
How to get every one of the Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered costumes
Suffer in style with this mod that brings Devil May Cry combat to Dark Souls 3
Dark Souls 3 is a bit of a drag, right? It's all foreboding this, doomsaying that, and long stretches of grey sky that terminate in wan, dispirited horizons. I bet not a single one of its gibbering inhabitants has ever done anything cool like smoke and ride a motorcycle. They're all too busy picking through the ashes of a dead kingdom and feeling sorry for themselves.
Undertale composer reveals which music he wrote for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Toby Fox is back at it again
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Cult Of Personality, Arcade Management, And 30+ Games This Week
The week might almost be over, but if you've been looking to update your Nintendo Switch library, then you can find plenty of new games to add to your collection. From dark humor cult worship to higher education management and retro arcade dreams, here's a look at some of the highlights you can find on the Nintendo eShop right now.
IGN
Meet Your Maker - Gameplay Overview Trailer
Meet Your Maker is a devious take on first-person building and raiding, where gameplay revolves around the creation and infiltration of player-made outposts. Check out a full gameplay-driven overview of what you'll be doing in Meet Your Maker, led by Creative Director Ashley Pannel. Meet Your Maker’s Closed Playtest kicks...
Polygon
Crusade map symbols in Cult of the Lamb, explained
Cult of the Lamb’s Crusades are a way to head out into the world to collect resources, find new followers, and take on those annoying opposing cults. Crusades are also the roguelike aspect of Cult of the Lamb — each Crusade is randomly generated and has a number of nodes along a flow-chart you’ll have to navigate to your goal.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Creator Reveals Their Latest Manga Recommendation
When it comes to manga, there are very few series that boast the sales Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can. The series has become one of the top-selling in the industry, and its annual sales even rivaled One Piece at times. Of course, that means fans put weight behind any manga recommendations that creator Koyoharu Gotouge shares with the world. And now, it seems they are suggesting everyone read a rom-com that dropped this spring.
Samurai Showdown Is Receiving A Rollback Netcode Update
After four years of suffering with poor netcode Samurai Shodown will see a rollback netcode update in 2023. At the SNK panel at Evo 2022, Samurai Shodown developers confirm they’ll be implementing rollback netcode. Samurai Shodown, also known as Samurai Spirits in Japan is another SNK fighting game series...
Pokemon Insurgence Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Insurgence in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This Pokémon Insurgence Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Torren region with their Delta Pokémon.
Tower of Fantasy is a messy Genshin Impact with few ideas of its own
The most charitable way I could describe Tower of Fantasy's relationship to Genshin Impact would be "inspired." It's so deeply inspired by Hoyoverse's anime character action game that it would be easy to shrug it off as one of the many mobile clones you see show up in ads trying to convince you they're where the real players are at. Its uncanny resemblance to Genshin is the hardest thing to get over in its opening hours, kind of like trying to get over how much Genshin felt like Breath of the Wild when it came out. But if you can grimace through it and restrain your cynicism, the MMO-like systems it introduces could be what sets it apart.
IGN
Naruto to Start Airing in India on Sony Yay From August 15
The hit anime television series Naruto is back on Indian television and will be aired on Sony Yay in five regional languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali, the channel has confirmed. The broadcast will begin on August 15 and the anime will air on weekdays from Monday to Friday at 8 PM.
Bandai Namco is turning Pac-Man into a live-action movie
What just happened? Bandai Namco Entertainment has reportedly selected an unlikely candidate as the source material for an upcoming live-action film adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bandai Namco is teaming up with Wayfarer Studios to create a Pac-Man movie. The film will be based on an original idea from Chuck Williams of Lightbeam Entertainment, who served as an associate producer on the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
IGN
Update 1.06 Patch Notes
This page contains a list of patch notes for Elden Ring's 1.06 Update, which released on August 9th, 2022. This patch applies to all platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The full list of changes can be seen on Bandai Namco's website here, and players cannot play online until they have downloaded it.
