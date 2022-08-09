Read full article on original website
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Woman arrested in 17-year-old murder of elderly Cleveland coupleLavinia ThompsonCleveland, TX
FBI searching for 2 masked suspects accused of robbing Navasota bank, elderly customer at gunpoint
Do you recognize them? One of the suspects reportedly knocked over an elderly customer and robbed her, causing her to need medical attention.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
Successful Warrant Service Leads To The Arrest of Suspected Drug Dealers in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 9, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way. During the search, deputies located several ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, other narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle, a stolen gun, a large cache of identification cards and instruments used to make identification cards as well as credit cards.
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
2 in custody, 1 still on the loose in deadly north Houston shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two suspects have been arrested and police are looking for another in connection to a north Houston shooting in June, police said. The incident stems from a June 14 shooting at the 400 block of Greens Road that left a man dead. Two men have been...
Vehicle Chase Leads to Two Men Arrested After Felony Theft of PGA Store in The Woodlands
SHENANDOAH, TX -- On August 9, Shenandoah units were dispatched to a theft in progress at the PGA Golf Superstore. The staff said two suspects had taken numerous high-value golf clubs without paying and fled the store. A Shenandoah officer located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried stopping it. The driver decided that stopping seemed overrated and opted to flee instead. Following a pursuit, three succesful tire deflation device deployments, and with support from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX, the vehicle was eventually stopped. Two males were arrested for felony theft, and the driver was also charged with evading. The $8,100 worth of stolen property was returned to the PGA store.
Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Man stabbed by woman at gas station in east Harris County, deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
FBI: $5,000 reward for info on northwest Houston bank robber
HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect who they have dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood,” who robbed a northwest Houston bank this past weekend. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the...
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store
SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend
ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg. The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
Ringleader who installed hundreds of credit card skimmers throughout Houston area over 6-year span sent to prison: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in the Houston area over a span of six years, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Durlan Garica-Pupo, 31, pleaded guilty...
Altercation during gathering in SE Houston parking lot ends in deadly shooting, police say
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another was found wounded miles away after a shooting in southeast Houston, police say. The deadly shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 8500 block of Broadway Street. Police believe there was a gathering in the parking lot of an apartment...
Texas Teen Throws Dumbbell Into Windshield In Road Rage Incident: WATCH
The driver said more than $3,000 worth of damage was made to her car.
HPD searching for suspects who robbed man at gunpoint in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for two young men who were caught on video in a robbery at gunpoint at a washeteria a couple of months ago in southwest Houston. Houston police responded to a call on June 15 around 7:50 p.m., when someone cashed a check at a corner store and was standing in front of a washateria on the 6400 block of Bellaire Boulevard when two men with guns came up and grabbed him, demanding his money, police said.
Separate lightning strikes injure man and ignite Katy house fire
The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky, but it wasn't all entertaining. It was in fact dangerous.
