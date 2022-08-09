ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Successful Warrant Service Leads To The Arrest of Suspected Drug Dealers in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 9, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way. During the search, deputies located several ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, other narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle, a stolen gun, a large cache of identification cards and instruments used to make identification cards as well as credit cards.
SPRING, TX
Conroe, TX
Conroe, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
TOMBALL, TX
Vehicle Chase Leads to Two Men Arrested After Felony Theft of PGA Store in The Woodlands

SHENANDOAH, TX -- On August 9, Shenandoah units were dispatched to a theft in progress at the PGA Golf Superstore. The staff said two suspects had taken numerous high-value golf clubs without paying and fled the store. A Shenandoah officer located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried stopping it. The driver decided that stopping seemed overrated and opted to flee instead. Following a pursuit, three succesful tire deflation device deployments, and with support from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX, the vehicle was eventually stopped. Two males were arrested for felony theft, and the driver was also charged with evading. The $8,100 worth of stolen property was returned to the PGA store.
SHENANDOAH, TX
Motorcylist dies in crash with truck in northeast Harris County

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 14500 block of Smith, near El Dorado. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
FBI: $5,000 reward for info on northwest Houston bank robber

HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect who they have dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood,” who robbed a northwest Houston bank this past weekend. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the...
HOUSTON, TX
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store

SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
SPRING, TX
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
HOUSTON, TX
HPD searching for suspects who robbed man at gunpoint in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for two young men who were caught on video in a robbery at gunpoint at a washeteria a couple of months ago in southwest Houston. Houston police responded to a call on June 15 around 7:50 p.m., when someone cashed a check at a corner store and was standing in front of a washateria on the 6400 block of Bellaire Boulevard when two men with guns came up and grabbed him, demanding his money, police said.
HOUSTON, TX

