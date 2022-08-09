ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

k105.com

Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store

An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 1, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 1 – Aug. 5, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Watson pours in on perspective as manager at Glasgow Water Company

GLASGOW — Joe Watson grew up with a firm grasp on hard work as the son of an Adair County plumber. That same white knuckling grasp provided the foundation for an engineering career and his latest promotion at the Glasgow Water Company. Watson took over leadership at the GWC...
GLASGOW, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park

A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
tncontentexchange.com

Local catering business celebrating 20-year anniversary

She can hardly believe it, but 20 years ago Karen Leverenz said a friend asked her to cater a class reunion. “I told her I couldn’t do that. And she said, ‘Yes you can’.”. But Karen did it, and with that first meal, a business was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Radcliff man convicted of killing Grayson Co. woman

A Radcliff man has been found guilty of killing a Big Clifty woman in March 2021. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was found guilty on Friday in a Hardin County courtroom of murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Angela D. Kerr. According to The News-Enterprise, the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before finding Meredith guilty.
k105.com

Jury recommends 70 year sentence for man who murdered Big Clifty woman

A Radcliff man found guilty of murdering a Big Clifty woman has been sentenced in a Hardin County courtroom. After taking only 90 minutes on Friday to find 32-year-old Joseph Eugene Meredith guilty of killing 27-year-old Angela Dawn Kerr in March 2021, the jury recommended a sentence of 30 years on the murder charge, 20 years on the possession of a handgun by a convicted felon count and 20 years for abuse of a corpse, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
RADCLIFF, KY
k105.com

KSP releases name of man killed while fleeing police in Hardin Co.

A suspect killed in a fiery crash while fleeing Kentucky State Police in Hardin County has been identified. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Public Affairs Office Scotty Sharp said the man killed while fleeing troopers in July was 42-year-old Douglas Mullins, of Louisville. The pursuit occurred Monday night, July 19,...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Officials instate ‘zero tolerance’ policy in response to student vaping concerns

GLASGOW — A recent change to a Barren County High policy includes a description of penalties for students in possession of vaping or alternative nicotine products. Barren County Attorney Kathryn Thomas said in a letter released Wednesday that students found in possession of a vapor product at school will face a public offense action. The action would include a drug paraphernalia possession charge.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

New roundabout opens near Westen Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Man identified in fatal Kentucky State Police pursuit in Hardin County

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in Hardin County in July has been identified. According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. on July 19. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Kia Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green

Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
wvih.com

Butler County Teacher Arrested

A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Marshalls to open store in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
GLASGOW, KY

