k105.com
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 1, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 1 – Aug. 5, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
wcluradio.com
Watson pours in on perspective as manager at Glasgow Water Company
GLASGOW — Joe Watson grew up with a firm grasp on hard work as the son of an Adair County plumber. That same white knuckling grasp provided the foundation for an engineering career and his latest promotion at the Glasgow Water Company. Watson took over leadership at the GWC...
k105.com
Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park
A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
tncontentexchange.com
Local catering business celebrating 20-year anniversary
She can hardly believe it, but 20 years ago Karen Leverenz said a friend asked her to cater a class reunion. “I told her I couldn’t do that. And she said, ‘Yes you can’.”. But Karen did it, and with that first meal, a business was...
k105.com
Radcliff man convicted of killing Grayson Co. woman
A Radcliff man has been found guilty of killing a Big Clifty woman in March 2021. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was found guilty on Friday in a Hardin County courtroom of murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Angela D. Kerr. According to The News-Enterprise, the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before finding Meredith guilty.
k105.com
Jury recommends 70 year sentence for man who murdered Big Clifty woman
A Radcliff man found guilty of murdering a Big Clifty woman has been sentenced in a Hardin County courtroom. After taking only 90 minutes on Friday to find 32-year-old Joseph Eugene Meredith guilty of killing 27-year-old Angela Dawn Kerr in March 2021, the jury recommended a sentence of 30 years on the murder charge, 20 years on the possession of a handgun by a convicted felon count and 20 years for abuse of a corpse, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
k105.com
KSP releases name of man killed while fleeing police in Hardin Co.
A suspect killed in a fiery crash while fleeing Kentucky State Police in Hardin County has been identified. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Public Affairs Office Scotty Sharp said the man killed while fleeing troopers in July was 42-year-old Douglas Mullins, of Louisville. The pursuit occurred Monday night, July 19,...
wcluradio.com
Officials instate ‘zero tolerance’ policy in response to student vaping concerns
GLASGOW — A recent change to a Barren County High policy includes a description of penalties for students in possession of vaping or alternative nicotine products. Barren County Attorney Kathryn Thomas said in a letter released Wednesday that students found in possession of a vapor product at school will face a public offense action. The action would include a drug paraphernalia possession charge.
wnky.com
New roundabout opens near Westen Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
wdrb.com
Man identified in fatal Kentucky State Police pursuit in Hardin County
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in Hardin County in July has been identified. According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. on July 19. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Kia Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
WBKO
Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
lakercountry.com
Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green
Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
wvih.com
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
k105.com
Anneta man accused of killing his wife indicted by grand jury. On-scene evidence changes direction of investigation.
An Anneta man accused of murdering his wife has been indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury. Orbay Wilson, 28, was indicted Monday for first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was given a $500,000 cash bond and is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center. The events...
Wave 3
Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
WBKO
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
wnky.com
Scottsville police in search of vehicle following burglary at Pharmacy Arts
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville police say they are looking for vehicle in connection to a burglary. On Tuesday, Aug. 9 around 3 a.m., the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road in Scottsville was burglarized. According to the sheriff’s department, the vehicle in the photo is a vehicle of interest.
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
wnky.com
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
