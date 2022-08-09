Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Drunk Driver Arrested For ‘Squeezing’ Through Newhall Crash Site, Hitting Patrol Vehicle
A drunk driver with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .23 percent was arrested early Sunday morning after hitting a patrol vehicle while attempting to squeeze through an active crash site in Newhall. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies were blocking a lane of traffic to protect the scene of a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Street Racer Arrested, Car Impounded
A Saugus street racer was arrested Wednesday after an SCV Sheriff’s Sergeant noticed the man driving almost twice the speed limit. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday during a crime suppression operation led by the crime prevention unit, a Sergeant observed two vehicles street racing on Railroad Avenue and Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns
A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
signalscv.com
Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia
A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat
An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
nypressnews.com
Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
Witnesses tried help man lying on South L.A. street before he was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers: LAPD
A man who had been lying on a street in South Los Angeles was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers late last month, police announced Thursday. The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. July 28 at Vernon and Towne avenues in Historic South-Central. Witnesses saw the victim, 33-year-old Eduardo Trujillo, lying in the intersection and tried to […]
Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.
A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
smobserved.com
Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend Then Goes to Jack in the Box. Santa Monica Police Release Details of Murder on Lincoln Blvd
8.11.22: Santa Monica police are investigating a murder that took place Thursday morning at 1453 Lincoln Blvd. "SMPD is working a homicide investigation at a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd," wrote Lt. Rudy Flores, Santa Monica Police Dept. Public Information Officer. "A male, believed to be involved,...
Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI
The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
Los Angeles-area man allegedly breaks into apartment, shoots woman in the face, and kidnaps her child
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A Southern California man was taken into custody this week after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, attacked her with a hammer, shot her, and kidnapped her child. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 7 at 10:35 p.m., deputies responded to...
1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
kclu.org
Man headed to prison for car crash which killed one, seriously injured second in Ventura County
A Ventura County man is headed to prison for an alcohol-related car crash which killed one of his teenage passengers, and seriously injured a second. It happened in June of last year. Nelson Manuel Rivas was driving on Highway 101 near Ventura when he lost control of the car, and crashed.
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: AirTag Recovers Car; Woman Leaves Car Running With Friend Inside, Returns to No Car, No Friend; Robbery With Knife; Charging Station Plug Stolen; Man Chases Victim With Machete; Bank Fraud, EBT Fraud; MPD Assists Arcadia in Greenfield Shootings; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 4 – 10. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 402 service events, resulting in 69 investigations. Burglary. August 4 at 1:22 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington...
fox40jackson.com
California cop killing suspect has violent rap sheet, domestic violence conviction in March
EXCLUSIVE: A California man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in broad daylight is a 20-year-old with a history of arrests on allegations of violence, according to Los Angeles law enforcement sources. Carlos Daniel Delcid is accused of gunning down Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio...
