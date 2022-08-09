ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Street Racer Arrested, Car Impounded

A Saugus street racer was arrested Wednesday after an SCV Sheriff’s Sergeant noticed the man driving almost twice the speed limit. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday during a crime suppression operation led by the crime prevention unit, a Sergeant observed two vehicles street racing on Railroad Avenue and Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns

A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia

A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat

An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nypressnews.com

Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: AirTag Recovers Car; Woman Leaves Car Running With Friend Inside, Returns to No Car, No Friend; Robbery With Knife; Charging Station Plug Stolen; Man Chases Victim With Machete; Bank Fraud, EBT Fraud; MPD Assists Arcadia in Greenfield Shootings; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 4 – 10. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 402 service events, resulting in 69 investigations. Burglary. August 4 at 1:22 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington...
MONROVIA, CA

